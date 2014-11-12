Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.35/03.10 01.25/01.50 01.10/01.60 06.97% 07.41% 06.52% (Nov 11) 1000 N/A N/A 01.00/01.50 N/A N/A 05.93% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.50/19.50 60.50/62.50 100.25/102.20 135.75/137.70 1100 18.00/19.50 61.00/63.00 101.00/103.00 136.50/138.50 1200 17.75/19.75 60.75/62.75 100.50/102.50 136.00/138.00 1300 18.50/19.50 61.50/63.00 101.00/103.00 136.50/138.50 1400 17.50/19.50 60.50/62.50 100.00/102.00 135.50/137.50 1500 17.50/19.50 60.50/62.50 100.00/102.00 135.50/137.50 1600 18.25/19.25 61.50/63.00 101.00/103.00 136.50/138.50 1715 17.50/19.50 60.50/62.50 100.50/102.50 136.00/138.00 (C1osing Nov 11) 1715 19.00/21.00 61.75/63.75 101.25/103.25 136.50/138.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 175.50/177.50 216.50/218.50 251.00/253.00 289.00/291.00 1100 176.50/178.50 218.00/220.00 253.00/255.00 291.00/293.00 1200 176.00/178.00 217.50/219.50 252.00/254.00 290.00/292.00 1300 176.50/178.50 217.50/219.50 252.50/254.50 290.50/292.50 1400 175.50/177.50 216.50/218.50 251.50/253.50 289.50/291.50 1500 175.50/177.50 216.50/218.50 251.50/253.50 289.50/291.50 1600 176.50/178.50 217.50/219.50 252.50/254.50 290.25/292.25 1715 176.00/178.00 217.50/219.50 252.50/254.50 291.00/293.00 (C1osing Nov 11) 1715 176.00/178.00 217.00/219.00 251.50/253.50 289.00/291.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 325.50/327.50 362.00/364.00 397.50/399.50 431.50/433.50 1100 328.00/330.00 364.50/366.50 400.00/402.00 434.00/436.00 1200 327.00/329.00 363.50/365.50 399.00/401.00 433.00/435.00 1300 327.25/329.25 363.75/365.75 399.00/401.00 433.00/435.00 1400 326.50/328.50 363.00/365.00 398.50/400.50 432.50/434.50 1500 326.00/328.00 362.50/364.50 398.00/400.00 432.00/434.00 1600 327.00/329.00 363.25/365.25 398.50/400.50 432.50/434.50 1715 328.00/330.00 364.50/366.50 400.00/402.00 434.00/436.00 (C1osing Nov 11) 1715 325.50/327.50 361.50/363.50 397.00/399.00 431.00/433.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.78% 7.78% 7.74% 7.67% 7.69% 7.67% 1100 7.85% 7.85% 7.79% 7.72% 7.74% 7.73% 1200 7.83% 7.81% 7.77% 7.70% 7.72% 7.71% 1300 7.90% 7.86% 7.80% 7.72% 7.73% 7.72% 1400 7.78% 7.78% 7.73% 7.67% 7.69% 7.69% 1500 7.78% 7.78% 7.73% 7.67% 7.69% 7.69% 1600 7.88% 7.86% 7.80% 7.72% 7.73% 7.72% 1715 7.78% 7.80% 7.76% 7.70% 7.72% 7.72% (C1osing Nov 11) 1715 7.79% 7.76% 7.73% 7.65% 7.65% 7.65% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.58% 7.51% 7.45% 7.41% 7.36% 7.28% 1100 7.64% 7.57% 7.51% 7.46% 7.41% 7.32% 1200 7.61% 7.55% 7.49% 7.44% 7.39% 7.31% 1300 7.63% 7.56% 7.50% 7.44% 7.39% 7.31% 1400 7.60% 7.53% 7.48% 7.43% 7.38% 7.30% 1500 7.60% 7.53% 7.47% 7.42% 7.37% 7.29% 1600 7.62% 7.55% 7.49% 7.43% 7.38% 7.30% 1715 7.63% 7.57% 7.51% 7.46% 7.41% 7.32% (C1osing Nov 11) 1715 7.55% 7.48% 7.42% 7.37% 7.33% 7.25% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.5100/61.5200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com