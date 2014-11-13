Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.60/06.10 01.10/01.60 03.50/04.50 06.82% 06.52% 06.92% (Nov 12) 1000 02.35/03.10 01.25/01.50 01.10/01.60 06.97% 07.41% 06.52% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.50/15.50 56.50/58.50 96.50/98.50 132.00/134.00 1100 14.00/16.00 57.00/59.00 97.00/99.00 133.00/135.00 1200 14.00/15.50 57.00/59.00 97.00/99.00 133.00/135.00 1300 14.00/15.50 57.00/59.00 97.00/99.00 133.00/135.00 1400 14.00/15.50 57.00/59.00 97.00/99.00 132.50/134.50 1500 14.00/15.50 57.50/59.50 97.50/99.50 133.50/135.50 1600 14.00/15.50 57.50/59.50 98.00/100.00 134.00/136.00 1715 14.00/15.50 57.50/59.50 98.00/100.00 134.50/136.50 (C1osing Nov 12) 1715 17.50/19.50 60.50/62.50 100.50/102.50 136.00/138.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 172.00/174.00 214.00/216.00 249.00/251.00 287.50/289.50 1100 173.00/175.00 215.00/217.00 250.50/252.50 289.50/291.50 1200 173.00/175.00 214.75/216.75 250.00/252.00 289.00/291.00 1300 173.00/175.00 215.00/217.00 250.00/252.00 288.50/290.50 1400 172.50/174.50 214.50/216.50 249.50/251.50 288.00/290.00 1500 174.00/176.00 216.00/218.00 251.50/253.50 290.50/292.50 1600 174.50/176.50 217.00/219.00 253.50/255.00 292.50/294.50 1715 175.00/177.00 217.50/219.50 254.00/256.00 293.50/295.50 (C1osing Nov 12) 1715 176.00/178.00 217.50/219.50 252.50/254.50 291.00/293.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 324.50/326.50 361.50/363.50 397.50/399.50 431.50/433.50 1100 327.00/329.00 364.00/366.00 400.00/402.00 434.50/436.50 1200 326.50/328.50 363.75/365.75 399.75/401.75 434.25/436.25 1300 326.00/328.00 363.50/365.50 399.50/401.50 434.00/436.00 1400 325.50/327.50 362.50/364.50 398.50/400.50 433.00/435.00 1500 328.50/330.50 366.00/368.00 402.50/404.50 437.00/439.00 1600 330.50/332.50 368.50/370.50 405.00/407.00 440.00/442.00 1715 332.00/334.00 370.00/372.00 406.50/408.50 441.50/443.50 (C1osing Nov 12) 1715 328.00/330.00 364.50/366.50 400.00/402.00 434.00/436.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.76% 7.80% 7.75% 7.69% 7.73% 7.71% 1100 7.86% 7.85% 7.81% 7.74% 7.77% 7.76% 1200 7.84% 7.84% 7.81% 7.73% 7.76% 7.74% 1300 7.84% 7.85% 7.81% 7.73% 7.77% 7.75% 1400 7.83% 7.84% 7.78% 7.70% 7.74% 7.73% 1500 7.89% 7.89% 7.84% 7.77% 7.81% 7.79% 1600 7.89% 7.92% 7.87% 7.80% 7.84% 7.83% 1715 7.89% 7.92% 7.89% 7.82% 7.86% 7.86% (C1osing Nov 12) 1715 7.78% 7.80% 7.76% 7.70% 7.72% 7.72% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.63% 7.57% 7.51% 7.47% 7.41% 7.34% 1100 7.69% 7.63% 7.57% 7.52% 7.47% 7.38% 1200 7.67% 7.61% 7.56% 7.51% 7.46% 7.38% 1300 7.66% 7.60% 7.55% 7.51% 7.45% 7.37% 1400 7.64% 7.58% 7.53% 7.48% 7.43% 7.35% 1500 7.71% 7.65% 7.60% 7.56% 7.51% 7.42% 1600 7.76% 7.70% 7.65% 7.61% 7.55% 7.47% 1715 7.79% 7.73% 7.69% 7.64% 7.58% 7.50% (C1osing Nov 12) 1715 7.63% 7.57% 7.51% 7.46% 7.41% 7.32% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.5500/61.5600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com