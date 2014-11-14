Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.75/06.25 03.50/04.50 01.25/01.75 07.03% 06.91% 07.40% (Nov 13) 1000 04.60/06.10 01.10/01.60 03.50/04.50 06.82% 06.52% 06.92% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.00/14.50 56.50/58.50 97.00/99.00 133.50/135.50 1100 12.50/14.50 56.50/58.50 97.00/99.00 133.50/135.50 1200 13.00/14.00 56.75/58.25 97.25/98.75 133.50/135.50 1300 12.50/14.50 56.50/58.50 97.00/99.00 133.50/135.50 1400 13.00/14.50 56.50/58.50 97.50/99.50 134.00/136.00 1500 12.50/14.50 56.00/58.00 97.00/99.00 133.00/135.00 1600 12.50/14.50 56.00/58.00 96.50/98.50 133.00/135.00 1715 12.50/14.50 56.00/58.00 96.50/98.50 132.50/134.50 (C1osing Nov 13) 1715 14.00/15.50 57.50/59.50 98.00/100.00 134.50/136.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 174.00/176.00 217.00/219.00 253.50/255.50 293.50/295.50 1100 174.50/176.50 217.50/219.50 254.00/256.00 294.50/296.50 1200 174.50/176.50 218.00/220.00 255.00/257.00 295.50/297.50 1300 174.50/176.50 217.50/219.50 254.50/256.50 295.00/297.00 1400 175.00/177.00 218.50/220.50 255.50/257.50 296.00/298.00 1500 173.50/175.50 216.50/218.50 253.00/255.00 293.50/295.50 1600 173.50/175.50 216.50/218.50 253.00/255.00 293.50/295.50 1715 173.00/175.00 215.50/217.50 252.00/254.00 292.50/294.50 (C1osing Nov 13) 1715 175.00/177.00 217.50/219.50 254.00/256.00 293.50/295.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 332.00/334.00 370.50/372.50 407.50/409.50 443.00/445.00 1100 333.50/335.50 372.00/374.00 409.00/411.00 444.50/446.50 1200 334.50/336.50 373.50/375.50 410.50/412.50 446.00/448.00 1300 334.50/336.50 373.50/375.50 411.00/413.00 446.00/448.00 1400 335.50/337.50 375.00/377.00 412.50/414.50 448.00/450.00 1500 332.50/334.50 371.50/373.50 409.00/411.00 444.50/446.50 1600 333.00/335.00 372.00/374.00 409.00/411.00 444.50/446.50 1715 332.00/334.00 371.00/373.00 408.00/410.00 443.50/445.50 (C1osing Nov 13) 1715 332.00/334.00 370.00/372.00 406.50/408.50 441.50/443.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.95% 7.95% 7.91% 7.83% 7.89% 7.88% 1100 7.93% 7.94% 7.90% 7.84% 7.90% 7.89% 1200 7.93% 7.94% 7.90% 7.84% 7.91% 7.92% 1300 7.93% 7.94% 7.90% 7.84% 7.90% 7.90% 1400 7.95% 7.97% 7.93% 7.86% 7.93% 7.93% 1500 7.85% 7.91% 7.87% 7.78% 7.85% 7.84% 1600 7.86% 7.88% 7.86% 7.79% 7.85% 7.84% 1715 7.86% 7.88% 7.84% 7.76% 7.82% 7.81% (C1osing Nov 13) 1715 7.89% 7.92% 7.89% 7.82% 7.86% 7.86% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.81% 7.75% 7.71% 7.67% 7.62% 7.53% 1100 7.83% 7.78% 7.74% 7.70% 7.64% 7.55% 1200 7.86% 7.81% 7.77% 7.73% 7.67% 7.58% 1300 7.84% 7.80% 7.77% 7.73% 7.67% 7.58% 1400 7.87% 7.83% 7.80% 7.76% 7.71% 7.61% 1500 7.79% 7.74% 7.71% 7.68% 7.63% 7.54% 1600 7.79% 7.75% 7.72% 7.69% 7.63% 7.54% 1715 7.76% 7.73% 7.70% 7.67% 7.62% 7.53% (C1osing Nov 13) 1715 7.79% 7.73% 7.69% 7.64% 7.58% 7.50% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.7200/61.7300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com