Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.51% 06.51% 06.51% (Nov 14) 1000 04.75/06.25 03.50/04.50 01.25/01.75 07.03% 06.91% 07.40% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.00/12.50 54.50/56.50 95.00/97.00 131.00/133.00 1100 11.00/12.50 54.50/56.50 95.00/97.00 131.00/133.00 1200 11.50/12.25 55.25/56.75 95.50/97.50 131.50/133.50 1300 11.00/13.00 54.50/56.50 95.00/97.00 131.00/133.00 1400 11.00/13.00 54.50/56.50 95.00/97.00 131.00/133.00 1500 11.50/12.25 55.25/56.75 95.50/97.50 131.50/133.50 1600 11.00/13.00 54.50/56.50 95.00/97.00 131.00/133.00 1715 11.00/13.00 54.50/56.50 95.00/97.00 131.00/133.00 (C1osing Nov 14) 1715 12.50/14.50 56.00/58.00 96.50/98.50 132.50/134.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 171.50/173.50 214.00/216.00 250.00/252.00 290.50/292.50 1100 171.50/173.50 214.00/216.00 250.50/252.50 291.00/293.00 1200 171.75/173.75 214.25/216.25 250.50/252.50 290.75/292.75 1300 171.00/173.00 213.00/215.00 249.00/251.00 289.00/291.00 1400 171.00/173.00 213.00/215.00 249.00/251.00 289.00/291.00 1500 171.50/173.50 213.50/215.50 249.50/251.50 289.25/291.25 1600 171.00/173.00 213.00/215.00 249.00/251.00 289.00/291.00 1715 171.00/173.00 213.00/215.00 249.00/251.00 289.00/291.00 (C1osing Nov 14) 1715 173.00/175.00 215.50/217.50 252.00/254.00 292.50/294.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 329.50/331.50 368.50/370.50 405.50/407.50 441.00/443.00 1100 330.00/332.00 369.00/371.00 406.00/408.00 441.50/443.50 1200 329.75/331.75 368.50/370.50 405.25/407.25 440.50/442.50 1300 328.00/330.00 366.50/368.50 403.50/405.50 438.50/440.50 1400 327.50/329.50 366.00/368.00 403.00/405.00 438.00/440.00 1500 328.00/330.00 366.50/368.50 403.00/405.00 438.00/440.00 1600 328.00/330.00 366.50/368.50 403.50/405.50 438.50/440.50 1715 327.50/329.50 366.00/368.00 403.00/405.00 437.50/439.50 (C1osing Nov 14) 1715 332.00/334.00 371.00/373.00 408.00/410.00 443.50/445.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.81% 7.87% 7.82% 7.75% 7.81% 7.80% 1100 7.81% 7.88% 7.83% 7.76% 7.82% 7.81% 1200 7.88% 7.92% 7.86% 7.77% 7.83% 7.81% 1300 7.83% 7.87% 7.83% 7.74% 7.79% 7.77% 1400 7.83% 7.87% 7.83% 7.74% 7.79% 7.77% 1500 7.88% 7.92% 7.86% 7.77% 7.81% 7.78% 1600 7.82% 7.86% 7.82% 7.73% 7.78% 7.76% 1715 7.82% 7.87% 7.82% 7.74% 7.78% 7.76% (C1osing Nov 14) 1715 7.86% 7.88% 7.84% 7.76% 7.82% 7.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.74% 7.71% 7.68% 7.64% 7.60% 7.51% 1100 7.76% 7.73% 7.69% 7.66% 7.61% 7.52% 1200 7.76% 7.72% 7.68% 7.64% 7.59% 7.50% 1300 7.71% 7.68% 7.64% 7.61% 7.56% 7.47% 1400 7.71% 7.67% 7.63% 7.60% 7.55% 7.46% 1500 7.72% 7.68% 7.64% 7.60% 7.55% 7.46% 1600 7.70% 7.66% 7.63% 7.60% 7.55% 7.46% 1715 7.70% 7.66% 7.63% 7.59% 7.54% 7.45% (C1osing Nov 14) 1715 7.76% 7.73% 7.70% 7.67% 7.62% 7.53% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.7300/61.7400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com