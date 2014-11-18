Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.49% 06.49% 06.49% (Nov 17) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.51% 06.51% 06.51% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.00/11.50 53.50/55.50 93.50/95.50 129.50/131.50 1100 09.75/11.25 53.50/55.50 93.50/95.50 129.00/131.00 1200 09.50/11.50 53.50/55.50 93.50/95.50 129.25/131.25 1300 10.25/11.25 53.75/55.25 93.50/95.50 129.00/131.00 1400 09.75/11.25 53.50/55.50 93.25/95.25 128.50/130.50 1500 09.50/11.50 53.25/55.25 93.00/95.00 128.00/130.00 1600 10.00/12.00 53.50/55.50 93.50/95.50 128.50/130.50 1715 10.00/12.00 53.50/55.50 93.50/95.50 128.50/130.50 (C1osing Nov 17) 1715 11.00/13.00 54.50/56.50 95.00/97.00 131.00/133.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 169.00/171.00 210.50/212.50 246.00/248.00 285.50/287.50 1100 169.00/171.00 210.50/212.50 246.50/248.50 286.50/288.50 1200 168.75/170.75 210.25/212.25 246.25/248.25 285.50/287.50 1300 168.50/170.50 209.50/211.50 245.00/247.00 284.00/286.00 1400 167.50/169.50 208.50/210.50 243.50/245.50 281.50/283.50 1500 167.00/169.00 207.50/209.50 242.50/244.50 280.50/282.50 1600 167.50/169.50 208.00/210.00 243.50/245.50 282.00/284.00 1715 167.50/169.50 208.50/210.50 244.00/246.00 282.50/284.50 (C1osing Nov 17) 1715 171.00/173.00 213.00/215.00 249.00/251.00 289.00/291.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 323.50/325.50 361.50/363.50 397.75/399.75 432.00/434.00 1100 324.50/326.50 362.50/364.50 399.00/401.00 433.50/435.50 1200 323.50/325.50 361.00/363.00 397.00/399.00 431.50/433.50 1300 321.50/323.50 358.50/360.50 394.50/396.50 428.50/430.50 1400 318.50/320.50 355.50/357.50 391.50/393.50 425.50/427.50 1500 317.50/319.50 354.50/356.50 390.00/392.00 424.00/426.00 1600 319.00/321.00 356.00/358.00 392.00/394.00 426.00/428.00 1715 320.00/322.00 357.00/359.00 393.00/395.00 427.00/429.00 (C1osing Nov 17) 1715 327.50/329.50 366.00/368.00 403.00/405.00 437.50/439.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.85% 7.85% 7.79% 7.69% 7.73% 7.69% 1100 7.84% 7.86% 7.77% 7.69% 7.73% 7.71% 1200 7.84% 7.86% 7.79% 7.69% 7.72% 7.70% 1300 7.86% 7.87% 7.78% 7.68% 7.71% 7.67% 1400 7.85% 7.85% 7.75% 7.64% 7.66% 7.63% 1500 7.82% 7.83% 7.73% 7.62% 7.63% 7.60% 1600 7.88% 7.87% 7.76% 7.64% 7.66% 7.63% 1715 7.88% 7.87% 7.76% 7.64% 7.67% 7.64% (C1osing Nov 17) 1715 7.82% 7.87% 7.82% 7.74% 7.78% 7.76% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.63% 7.58% 7.54% 7.51% 7.45% 7.36% 1100 7.66% 7.61% 7.57% 7.53% 7.48% 7.39% 1200 7.64% 7.59% 7.54% 7.50% 7.44% 7.36% 1300 7.60% 7.55% 7.50% 7.46% 7.40% 7.32% 1400 7.54% 7.48% 7.43% 7.40% 7.35% 7.27% 1500 7.51% 7.46% 7.41% 7.37% 7.32% 7.25% 1600 7.55% 7.50% 7.45% 7.41% 7.36% 7.28% 1715 7.57% 7.52% 7.47% 7.43% 7.37% 7.29% (C1osing Nov 17) 1715 7.70% 7.66% 7.63% 7.59% 7.54% 7.45% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.7400/61.7500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com