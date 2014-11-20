Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.49% 06.49% 06.49% (Nov 18) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.49% 06.49% 06.49% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.50/10.00 51.50/53.50 91.50/93.50 126.00/128.00 1100 08.50/10.50 52.00/54.00 92.00/94.00 127.00/129.00 1200 08.50/10.50 52.00/54.00 92.00/94.00 127.00/129.00 1300 08.50/10.00 52.00/54.00 92.00/94.00 127.50/129.50 1400 08.50/10.50 52.00/54.00 92.25/94.25 128.00/130.00 1500 08.50/10.00 52.00/54.00 92.00/94.00 127.50/129.50 1600 08.50/10.50 52.00/54.00 92.50/94.50 128.00/130.00 1715 08.50/10.00 52.00/54.00 92.50/94.50 128.00/130.00 (C1osing Nov 18) 1715 10.00/12.00 53.50/55.50 93.50/95.50 128.50/130.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 165.00/167.00 205.00/207.00 239.50/241.50 277.00/279.00 1100 166.00/168.00 206.50/208.50 242.00/244.00 281.00/283.00 1200 166.00/168.00 207.00/209.00 242.50/244.50 281.50/283.50 1300 167.00/169.00 208.00/210.00 244.00/246.00 283.50/285.50 1400 167.50/169.50 208.50/210.50 244.50/246.50 284.00/286.00 1500 167.00/169.00 208.00/210.00 243.50/245.50 282.50/284.50 1600 167.00/169.00 208.00/210.00 243.50/245.50 282.75/284.75 1715 167.50/169.50 208.50/210.50 244.00/246.00 283.50/285.50 (C1osing Nov 18) 1715 167.50/169.50 208.50/210.50 244.00/246.00 282.50/284.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 314.00/316.00 350.50/352.50 386.00/388.00 420.00/422.00 1100 318.50/320.50 356.00/358.00 392.00/394.00 426.00/428.00 1200 319.00/321.00 356.50/358.50 393.00/395.00 427.00/429.00 1300 321.50/323.50 359.50/361.50 396.00/398.00 430.00/432.00 1400 322.00/324.00 360.00/362.00 396.50/398.50 430.50/432.50 1500 320.00/322.00 357.50/359.50 394.00/396.00 428.00/430.00 1600 320.50/322.50 358.00/360.00 394.50/396.50 428.50/430.50 1715 321.50/323.50 359.00/361.00 395.50/397.50 429.50/431.50 (C1osing Nov 18) 1715 320.00/322.00 357.00/359.00 393.00/395.00 427.00/429.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.75% 7.79% 7.66% 7.56% 7.58% 7.53% 1100 7.83% 7.84% 7.72% 7.61% 7.64% 7.61% 1200 7.82% 7.84% 7.73% 7.61% 7.65% 7.63% 1300 7.82% 7.84% 7.75% 7.65% 7.69% 7.67% 1400 7.83% 7.86% 7.78% 7.67% 7.71% 7.68% 1500 7.81% 7.83% 7.74% 7.64% 7.68% 7.64% 1600 7.82% 7.86% 7.77% 7.64% 7.68% 7.64% 1715 7.80% 7.86% 7.77% 7.66% 7.69% 7.65% (C1osing Nov 18) 1715 7.88% 7.87% 7.76% 7.64% 7.67% 7.64% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.44% 7.39% 7.34% 7.30% 7.26% 7.18% 1100 7.54% 7.50% 7.46% 7.42% 7.37% 7.28% 1200 7.56% 7.51% 7.47% 7.44% 7.39% 7.30% 1300 7.61% 7.57% 7.53% 7.50% 7.44% 7.35% 1400 7.62% 7.58% 7.54% 7.51% 7.45% 7.35% 1500 7.58% 7.53% 7.48% 7.45% 7.39% 7.30% 1600 7.58% 7.53% 7.49% 7.45% 7.40% 7.31% 1715 7.59% 7.55% 7.51% 7.47% 7.41% 7.32% (C1osing Nov 18) 1715 7.57% 7.52% 7.47% 7.43% 7.37% 7.29% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.9600/61.9700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com