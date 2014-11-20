Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.60/06.10 01.10/01.60 03.50/04.50 06.75% 06.46% 06.85% (Nov 19) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.49% 06.49% 06.49% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.50/06.00 48.50/50.50 89.00/91.00 124.50/126.50 1100 04.50/06.00 48.50/50.50 88.50/90.50 124.00/126.00 1200 05.00/06.00 49.00/50.00 89.00/91.00 124.50/126.50 1300 04.50/06.00 48.50/50.50 89.00/91.00 124.50/126.50 1400 04.75/05.75 48.50/50.50 89.00/91.00 124.50/126.50 1500 04.50/06.00 48.50/50.50 88.75/90.75 124.50/126.50 1600 04.25/05.75 48.25/50.25 88.75/90.75 124.25/126.25 1715 04.50/06.00 48.50/50.50 89.00/91.00 124.50/126.50 (C1osing Nov 19) 1715 08.50/10.00 52.00/54.00 92.50/94.50 128.00/130.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 164.00/166.00 205.00/207.00 240.50/242.50 280.00/282.00 1100 163.50/165.50 204.50/206.50 240.50/242.50 280.50/282.50 1200 163.50/165.50 204.50/206.50 241.00/243.00 280.00/282.00 1300 164.00/166.00 205.00/207.00 240.50/242.50 280.00/282.00 1400 164.00/166.00 205.50/207.50 241.00/243.00 280.50/282.50 1500 164.00/166.00 205.00/207.00 240.50/242.50 280.00/282.00 1600 163.75/165.75 204.75/206.75 240.25/242.25 279.75/281.75 1715 164.00/166.00 205.00/207.00 240.50/242.50 280.00/282.00 (C1osing Nov 19) 1715 167.50/169.50 208.50/210.50 244.00/246.00 283.50/285.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 318.50/320.50 356.50/358.50 393.00/395.00 427.00/429.00 1100 318.50/320.50 356.50/358.50 393.00/395.00 427.00/429.00 1200 318.00/320.00 356.00/358.00 392.50/394.50 426.50/428.50 1300 318.00/320.00 356.00/358.00 393.00/395.00 427.00/429.00 1400 318.50/320.50 356.50/358.50 393.00/395.00 427.00/429.00 1500 318.00/320.00 356.00/358.00 392.00/394.00 426.00/428.00 1600 317.25/319.25 354.75/356.75 391.25/393.25 425.25/427.25 1715 318.00/320.00 356.00/358.00 392.50/394.50 426.00/428.00 (C1osing Nov 19) 1715 321.50/323.50 359.00/361.00 395.50/397.50 429.50/431.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.85% 7.88% 7.77% 7.65% 7.69% 7.63% 1100 7.86% 7.85% 7.74% 7.63% 7.68% 7.63% 1200 7.87% 7.90% 7.78% 7.64% 7.68% 7.65% 1300 7.85% 7.89% 7.77% 7.65% 7.69% 7.63% 1400 7.87% 7.91% 7.79% 7.67% 7.73% 7.67% 1500 7.86% 7.88% 7.78% 7.66% 7.70% 7.64% 1600 7.82% 7.88% 7.77% 7.65% 7.70% 7.64% 1715 7.88% 7.91% 7.79% 7.68% 7.72% 7.66% (C1osing Nov 19) 1715 7.80% 7.86% 7.77% 7.66% 7.69% 7.65% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.58% 7.54% 7.50% 7.47% 7.40% 7.32% 1100 7.86% 7.85% 7.74% 7.63% 7.68% 7.63% 1200 7.59% 7.54% 7.50% 7.47% 7.40% 7.33% 1300 7.58% 7.53% 7.49% 7.47% 7.40% 7.31% 1400 7.61% 7.56% 7.53% 7.49% 7.42% 7.33% 1500 7.59% 7.54% 7.51% 7.46% 7.40% 7.31% 1600 7.59% 7.53% 7.48% 7.45% 7.38% 7.30% 1715 7.60% 7.56% 7.52% 7.49% 7.42% 7.33% (C1osing Nov 19) 1715 7.59% 7.55% 7.51% 7.47% 7.41% 7.32% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.9400/61.9500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com