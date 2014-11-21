Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.50/06.00 03.50/04.50 01.00/01.50 06.64% 06.88% 05.90% (Nov 20) 1000 04.60/06.10 01.10/01.60 03.50/04.50 06.75% 06.46% 06.85% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.00/04.50 47.00/49.00 87.50/89.50 123.00/125.00 1100 03.25/04.25 47.50/49.50 88.00/90.00 124.00/126.00 1200 03.50/05.00 47.50/49.50 88.00/90.00 123.50/125.50 1300 03.50/05.00 47.50/49.50 88.00/90.00 123.50/125.50 1400 03.50/05.00 47.50/49.50 88.00/90.00 123.50/125.50 1500 03.50/04.50 47.50/49.50 87.50/89.50 123.50/125.50 1600 03.25/04.75 47.00/49.00 87.50/89.50 123.50/125.50 1715 03.50/05.00 47.00/49.00 87.50/89.50 123.50/125.50 (C1osing Nov 20) 1715 04.50/06.00 48.50/50.50 89.00/91.00 124.50/126.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 162.50/164.50 204.00/206.00 240.00/242.00 279.50/281.50 1100 163.50/165.50 205.00/207.00 241.00/243.00 280.50/282.50 1200 163.50/165.50 205.00/207.00 241.00/243.00 280.50/282.50 1300 163.00/165.00 204.50/206.50 240.00/242.00 279.50/281.50 1400 163.00/165.00 204.50/206.50 240.00/242.00 279.50/281.50 1500 163.00/165.00 204.50/206.50 240.00/242.00 279.50/281.50 1600 163.00/165.00 204.50/206.50 240.50/242.50 280.00/282.00 1715 163.50/165.50 205.50/207.50 241.50/243.50 281.00/283.00 (C1osing Nov 20) 1715 164.00/166.00 205.00/207.00 240.50/242.50 280.00/282.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 317.50/319.50 355.50/357.50 392.00/394.00 426.00/428.00 1100 318.50/320.50 356.50/358.50 393.50/395.50 427.50/429.50 1200 319.00/321.00 357.00/359.00 393.50/395.50 427.50/429.50 1300 317.50/319.50 355.00/357.00 391.50/393.00 425.50/427.50 1400 317.00/319.00 354.50/356.50 391.00/393.00 425.00/427.00 1500 317.00/319.00 354.50/356.50 391.00/393.00 425.50/427.50 1600 318.00/320.00 356.00/358.00 392.50/394.50 427.00/429.00 1715 319.50/321.50 357.50/359.50 394.00/396.00 428.50/430.50 (C1osing Nov 20) 1715 318.00/320.00 356.00/358.00 392.50/394.50 426.00/428.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.86% 7.91% 7.79% 7.68% 7.75% 7.69% 1100 7.94% 7.96% 7.85% 7.73% 7.79% 7.73% 1200 7.96% 7.96% 7.82% 7.72% 7.79% 7.73% 1300 7.96% 7.96% 7.82% 7.70% 7.77% 7.69% 1400 7.96% 7.96% 7.83% 7.70% 7.77% 7.70% 1500 7.96% 7.92% 7.83% 7.71% 7.77% 7.70% 1600 7.87% 7.91% 7.82% 7.70% 7.77% 7.71% 1715 7.89% 7.92% 7.83% 7.73% 7.81% 7.75% (C1osing Nov 20) 1715 7.88% 7.91% 7.79% 7.68% 7.72% 7.66% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.64% 7.58% 7.55% 7.51% 7.44% 7.35% 1100 7.66% 7.61% 7.57% 7.54% 7.47% 7.37% 1200 7.66% 7.62% 7.58% 7.54% 7.47% 7.37% 1300 7.64% 7.58% 7.54% 7.50% 7.43% 7.34% 1400 7.64% 7.58% 7.53% 7.49% 7.43% 7.33% 1500 7.64% 7.58% 7.53% 7.50% 7.44% 7.34% 1600 7.65% 7.60% 7.56% 7.52% 7.46% 7.36% 1715 7.69% 7.64% 7.60% 7.56% 7.50% 7.40% (C1osing Nov 20) 1715 7.60% 7.56% 7.52% 7.49% 7.42% 7.33% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.7625/61.7725 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com