Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.60/04.20 01.20/01.40 02.40/02.80 07.07% 07.07% 07.07% (Nov 24) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.51% 06.51% 06.51% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 42.50/44.50 82.50/84.50 118.50/120.50 158.50/160.50 1100 42.50/44.50 82.00/84.00 118.00/120.00 157.50/159.50 1200 42.00/44.00 82.50/84.50 118.50/120.50 158.00/160.00 1300 42.00/44.00 82.00/84.00 118.00/120.00 157.50/159.50 1400 42.50/44.00 82.00/84.00 118.00/120.00 157.50/159.50 1500 42.00/44.00 82.00/84.00 118.00/120.00 157.50/159.50 1600 41.75/43.75 82.00/84.00 118.00/120.00 157.50/159.50 1715 42.00/44.00 82.00/84.00 118.00/120.00 157.50/159.50 (C1osing Nov 24) 1715 45.50/47.50 86.00/88.00 122.00/124.00 162.00/164.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 200.00/202.00 236.00/238.00 276.00/278.00 314.00/316.00 1100 199.00/201.00 235.00/237.00 274.50/276.50 313.00/315.00 1200 199.50/201.50 235.50/237.50 275.00/277.00 313.00/315.00 1300 199.00/201.00 235.00/237.00 274.50/276.50 312.50/314.50 1400 199.00/201.00 235.00/237.00 274.50/276.50 312.50/314.50 1500 199.00/201.00 234.50/236.50 274.00/276.00 312.00/314.00 1600 199.00/201.00 234.50/236.50 274.00/276.00 312.00/314.00 1715 199.00/201.00 234.50/236.50 274.00/276.00 312.00/314.00 (C1osing Nov 24) 1715 204.00/206.00 240.00/242.00 280.00/282.00 318.50/320.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 352.50/354.50 389.00/391.00 423.00/425.00 456.50/458.50 1100 351.00/353.00 387.50/389.50 421.00/423.00 455.00/457.00 1200 351.00/353.00 387.50/389.50 421.50/423.50 455.00/457.00 1300 350.00/352.00 386.50/388.50 421.00/423.00 454.50/456.50 1400 350.50/352.50 387.00/389.00 421.00/423.00 454.50/456.50 1500 349.50/351.50 386.00/388.00 420.00/422.00 453.50/455.50 1600 349.50/351.50 386.00/388.00 420.00/422.00 453.50/455.50 1715 350.00/352.00 386.50/388.50 421.00/423.00 454.50/456.50 (C1osing Nov 24) 1715 357.00/359.00 394.00/396.00 428.50/430.50 02.00/03.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.76% 7.80% 7.73% 7.64% 7.74% 7.67% 1100 7.77% 7.77% 7.71% 7.60% 7.71% 7.64% 1200 7.68% 7.82% 7.74% 7.62% 7.73% 7.66% 1300 7.69% 7.77% 7.71% 7.60% 7.71% 7.65% 1400 7.72% 7.76% 7.71% 7.59% 7.70% 7.64% 1500 7.68% 7.76% 7.71% 7.59% 7.70% 7.63% 1600 7.64% 7.77% 7.72% 7.60% 7.71% 7.64% 1715 7.69% 7.77% 7.71% 7.60% 7.71% 7.63% (C1osing Nov 24) 1715 7.82% 7.88% 7.80% 7.70% 7.78% 7.72% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.62% 7.57% 7.54% 7.50% 7.43% 7.34% 1100 7.59% 7.56% 7.52% 7.48% 7.40% 7.32% 1200 7.61% 7.56% 7.52% 7.49% 7.42% 7.33% 1300 7.59% 7.55% 7.50% 7.47% 7.41% 7.32% 1400 7.59% 7.54% 7.51% 7.47% 7.40% 7.31% 1500 7.57% 7.53% 7.48% 7.45% 7.38% 7.30% 1600 7.58% 7.54% 7.49% 7.46% 7.39% 7.31% 1715 7.58% 7.54% 7.50% 7.47% 7.41% 7.32% (C1osing Nov 24) 1715 7.67% 7.63% 7.59% 7.56% 7.50% 7.40% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.8650/61.8750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com