Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 02.20/03.20 N/A 06.49% 06.49% N/A (Nov 25) 1000 03.60/04.20 01.20/01.40 02.40/02.80 07.07% 07.07% 07.07% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 42.50/44.00 82.50/84.50 118.50/120.50 158.00/160.00 1100 42.50/44.50 82.50/84.50 118.50/120.50 158.00/160.00 1200 43.00/44.00 83.00/84.00 119.00/121.00 158.50/160.50 1300 42.50/44.00 82.50/84.50 118.50/120.50 158.50/160.50 1400 42.50/44.00 83.00/84.50 118.75/120.75 158.50/160.50 1500 42.50/44.00 83.00/84.50 118.75/120.75 158.50/160.50 1600 42.50/44.50 82.75/84.75 119.00/121.00 158.50/160.50 1715 42.50/44.50 83.00/85.00 118.50/120.50 158.00/160.00 (C1osing Nov 25) 1715 42.00/44.00 82.00/84.00 118.00/120.00 157.50/159.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 200.00/202.00 236.00/238.00 275.50/277.50 314.00/316.00 1100 200.00/202.00 236.00/238.00 276.00/278.00 314.50/316.50 1200 200.50/202.50 236.50/238.50 276.00/278.00 314.50/316.50 1300 200.00/202.00 236.00/238.00 276.00/278.00 314.50/316.50 1400 200.00/202.00 236.00/238.00 276.00/278.00 314.50/316.50 1500 200.00/202.00 236.00/238.00 276.00/278.00 314.50/316.50 1600 200.50/202.50 236.00/238.00 276.00/278.00 314.50/316.50 1715 199.50/201.50 235.00/237.00 274.50/276.50 313.00/315.00 (C1osing Nov 25) 1715 199.00/201.00 234.50/236.50 274.00/276.00 312.00/314.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 352.00/354.00 388.50/390.50 423.00/425.00 456.50/458.50 1100 353.00/355.00 390.00/392.00 424.50/426.50 458.50/460.50 1200 353.00/355.00 389.50/391.50 424.00/426.00 457.50/459.50 1300 352.50/354.50 389.50/391.50 424.00/426.00 457.50/459.50 1400 352.50/354.50 389.50/391.50 424.25/426.25 458.00/460.00 1500 353.00/355.00 390.00/392.00 425.00/427.00 459.00/461.00 1600 352.50/354.50 389.50/391.50 424.50/426.50 458.50/460.50 1715 351.00/353.00 388.00/390.00 422.75/424.75 456.50/458.50 (C1osing Nov 25) 1715 350.00/352.00 386.50/388.50 421.00/423.00 454.50/456.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.74% 7.82% 7.75% 7.63% 7.75% 7.69% 1100 7.78% 7.82% 7.75% 7.63% 7.75% 7.69% 1200 7.78% 7.82% 7.78% 7.65% 7.77% 7.70% 1300 7.73% 7.82% 7.75% 7.65% 7.75% 7.68% 1400 7.73% 7.85% 7.77% 7.65% 7.75% 7.68% 1500 7.73% 7.84% 7.76% 7.65% 7.75% 7.68% 1600 7.78% 7.84% 7.78% 7.65% 7.77% 7.68% 1715 7.78% 7.87% 7.75% 7.63% 7.73% 7.65% (C1osing Nov 25) 1715 7.69% 7.77% 7.71% 7.60% 7.71% 7.63% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.63% 7.59% 7.55% 7.51% 7.45% 7.36% 1100 7.64% 7.60% 7.57% 7.54% 7.47% 7.39% 1200 7.64% 7.60% 7.57% 7.53% 7.46% 7.37% 1300 7.64% 7.60% 7.56% 7.53% 7.46% 7.37% 1400 7.64% 7.60% 7.56% 7.53% 7.47% 7.38% 1500 7.64% 7.60% 7.57% 7.54% 7.48% 7.40% 1600 7.64% 7.60% 7.56% 7.53% 7.47% 7.39% 1715 7.60% 7.56% 7.53% 7.50% 7.44% 7.36% (C1osing Nov 25) 1715 7.58% 7.54% 7.50% 7.47% 7.41% 7.32% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.8450/61.8550 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com