Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 03.50/04.50 N/A N/A 06.88% (Nov 26) 1000 02.20/03.20 02.20/03.20 N/A 06.49% 06.49% N/A --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 38.50/40.50 78.50/80.50 114.50/116.50 154.00/156.00 1100 38.50/40.50 78.50/80.50 114.50/116.50 154.25/156.25 1200 38.50/40.00 79.00/80.50 114.75/116.75 154.50/156.50 1300 38.50/40.00 78.75/80.75 114.75/116.75 155.00/157.00 1400 38.50/40.00 79.00/80.50 114.75/116.75 154.50/156.50 1500 38.50/40.00 79.00/80.50 114.50/116.50 154.00/156.00 1600 38.50/40.00 78.50/80.50 114.50/116.50 154.00/156.00 1715 38.50/40.00 79.00/80.50 114.25/116.25 153.50/155.50 (C1osing Nov 26) 1715 42.50/44.50 83.00/85.00 118.50/120.50 158.00/160.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 195.50/197.50 231.50/233.50 271.00/273.00 309.00/311.00 1100 195.75/197.75 231.50/233.50 271.00/273.00 309.00/311.00 1200 196.00/198.00 231.50/233.50 271.00/273.00 309.00/311.00 1300 197.00/199.00 232.50/234.50 272.00/274.00 310.00/312.00 1400 196.00/198.00 231.50/233.50 271.00/273.00 309.00/311.00 1500 195.00/197.00 230.00/232.00 269.00/271.00 306.00/308.00 1600 195.00/197.00 230.00/232.00 268.50/270.50 305.50/307.50 1715 194.50/196.50 229.50/231.50 268.00/270.00 305.00/307.00 (C1osing Nov 26) 1715 199.50/201.50 235.00/237.00 274.50/276.50 313.00/315.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 347.00/349.00 384.00/386.00 418.75/420.75 452.50/454.50 1100 347.00/349.00 383.50/385.50 418.00/420.00 451.50/453.50 1200 347.00/349.00 384.00/386.00 418.75/420.75 452.50/454.50 1300 348.00/350.00 385.00/387.00 419.75/421.75 453.50/455.50 1400 346.50/348.50 383.50/385.50 418.25/420.25 452.00/454.00 1500 343.00/345.00 379.50/381.50 414.00/416.00 447.50/449.50 1600 342.50/344.50 378.50/380.50 412.75/414.75 446.00/448.00 1715 341.50/343.50 377.50/379.50 411.50/413.50 444.50/446.50 (C1osing Nov 26) 1715 351.00/353.00 388.00/390.00 422.75/424.75 456.50/458.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.78% 7.81% 7.73% 7.65% 7.72% 7.66% 1100 7.77% 7.80% 7.72% 7.65% 7.72% 7.65% 1200 7.73% 7.83% 7.74% 7.67% 7.73% 7.66% 1300 7.74% 7.83% 7.75% 7.70% 7.77% 7.69% 1400 7.74% 7.83% 7.75% 7.67% 7.73% 7.66% 1500 7.74% 7.83% 7.73% 7.64% 7.69% 7.61% 1600 7.73% 7.80% 7.73% 7.64% 7.69% 7.60% 1715 7.73% 7.82% 7.71% 7.62% 7.67% 7.59% (C1osing Nov 26) 1715 7.78% 7.87% 7.75% 7.63% 7.73% 7.65% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.61% 7.56% 7.52% 7.50% 7.43% 7.35% 1100 7.60% 7.55% 7.51% 7.48% 7.41% 7.33% 1200 7.60% 7.55% 7.52% 7.49% 7.43% 7.35% 1300 7.63% 7.58% 7.54% 7.52% 7.45% 7.36% 1400 7.61% 7.56% 7.51% 7.49% 7.42% 7.34% 1500 7.55% 7.48% 7.43% 7.41% 7.35% 7.27% 1600 7.53% 7.46% 7.42% 7.38% 7.32% 7.24% 1715 7.52% 7.45% 7.40% 7.37% 7.30% 7.22% (C1osing Nov 26) 1715 7.60% 7.56% 7.53% 7.50% 7.44% 7.36% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.8750/61.8850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com