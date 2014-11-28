Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.60/06.10 3.50/4.50 01.10/01.60 06.78% 06.88% 06.49% (Nov 27) 1000 N/A N/A 03.50/04.50 N/A N/A 06.88% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 37.00/38.50 77.00/78.50 112.00/114.00 151.00/153.00 1100 36.50/38.50 76.50/78.50 112.00/114.00 151.00/153.00 1200 37.00/38.00 76.75/78.25 111.50/113.00 150.50/152.50 1300 36.75/38.75 76.50/78.50 111.50/113.50 150.00/152.00 1400 36.50/38.50 76.50/78.50 111.50/113.50 150.00/152.00 1500 36.50/38.50 76.50/78.50 111.50/113.50 150.50/152.50 1600 36.50/38.50 76.50/78.50 111.50/113.50 150.50/152.50 1715 36.50/38.00 76.50/78.50 111.50/113.50 150.00/152.00 (C1osing Nov 27) 1715 38.50/40.00 79.00/80.50 114.25/116.25 153.50/155.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 191.50/193.50 226.00/228.00 264.00/266.00 300.50/302.50 1100 191.50/193.50 226.00/228.00 263.50/265.50 299.50/301.50 1200 190.50/192.50 224.50/226.50 262.00/264.00 297.75/299.75 1300 190.00/192.00 224.00/226.00 261.00/263.00 296.50/298.50 1400 190.00/192.00 224.00/226.00 261.00/263.00 296.50/298.50 1500 190.50/192.50 224.50/226.50 262.00/264.00 298.00/300.00 1600 190.50/192.50 225.00/227.00 262.50/264.50 298.50/300.50 1715 190.00/192.00 224.00/226.00 261.50/263.50 297.50/299.50 (C1osing Nov 27) 1715 194.50/196.50 229.50/231.50 268.00/270.00 305.00/307.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 337.00/339.00 373.00/375.00 407.00/409.00 440.00/442.00 1100 335.50/337.50 371.00/373.00 405.00/407.00 438.00/440.00 1200 333.25/335.25 368.00/370.00 401.50/403.50 434.00/436.00 1300 332.00/334.00 366.50/368.50 400.00/402.00 432.50/434.50 1400 331.50/333.50 366.50/368.50 400.50/402.50 433.00/435.00 1500 333.50/335.50 368.50/370.50 402.50/404.50 435.00/437.00 1600 334.50/336.50 369.50/371.50 403.50/405.50 436.00/438.00 1715 333.00/335.00 368.00/370.00 402.00/404.00 434.50/436.50 (C1osing Nov 27) 1715 341.50/343.50 377.50/379.50 411.50/413.50 444.50/446.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.69% 7.50% 7.64% 7.55% 7.60% 7.51% 1100 7.64% 7.73% 7.64% 7.55% 7.59% 7.50% 1200 7.63% 7.71% 7.58% 7.51% 7.55% 7.45% 1300 7.67% 7.71% 7.59% 7.49% 7.52% 7.43% 1400 7.63% 7.71% 7.59% 7.49% 7.52% 7.43% 1500 7.63% 7.71% 7.60% 7.51% 7.54% 7.44% 1600 7.62% 7.71% 7.59% 7.51% 7.54% 7.46% 1715 7.58% 7.71% 7.58% 7.48% 7.52% 7.43% (C1osing Nov 27) 1715 7.73% 7.82% 7.71% 7.62% 7.67% 7.59% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.44% 7.37% 7.33% 7.29% 7.24% 7.16% 1100 7.42% 7.34% 7.29% 7.25% 7.20% 7.12% 1200 7.37% 7.29% 7.23% 7.18% 7.13% 7.05% 1300 7.34% 7.26% 7.20% 7.15% 7.10% 7.02% 1400 7.34% 7.26% 7.19% 7.15% 7.11% 7.03% 1500 7.37% 7.30% 7.24% 7.19% 7.14% 7.06% 1600 7.38% 7.31% 7.26% 7.21% 7.16% 7.08% 1715 7.45% 7.28% 7.22% 7.18% 7.13% 7.05% (C1osing Nov 27) 1715 7.52% 7.45% 7.40% 7.37% 7.30% 7.22% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.0250/62.0350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com