Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.87% 05.87% 05.87% (Nov 28) 1000 04.60/06.10 03.50/04.50 01.10/01.60 06.78% 06.88% 06.49% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 35.00/37.00 75.00/77.00 110.00/112.00 149.00/151.00 1100 35.50/37.00 75.50/77.50 110.50/112.50 149.50/151.50 1200 35.00/37.00 75.00/77.00 110.00/112.00 149.00/151.00 1300 36.00/37.00 75.75/76.75 110.25/111.75 149.25/151.25 1400 35.25/37.25 75.00/77.00 110.00/112.00 148.50/150.50 1500 35.75/36.75 75.00/77.00 110.00/112.00 148.75/150.75 1600 35.50/37.00 75.50/77.50 111.00/113.00 150.00/152.00 1715 35.50/37.00 75.50/77.50 110.50/112.50 149.00/151.00 (C1osing Nov 28) 1715 36.50/38.00 76.50/78.50 111.50/113.50 150.00/152.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 189.00/191.00 223.00/225.00 260.50/262.50 296.50/298.50 1100 189.50/191.50 223.50/225.50 261.00/263.00 297.00/299.00 1200 189.00/191.00 223.00/225.00 260.00/262.00 295.50/297.50 1300 189.25/191.25 223.50/225.50 260.00/262.00 295.00/297.00 1400 188.50/190.50 223.00/225.00 259.50/261.50 294.50/296.50 1500 189.00/191.00 223.00/225.00 260.00/262.00 295.50/297.50 1600 190.50/192.50 225.00/227.00 262.50/264.50 298.50/300.50 1715 189.50/191.50 223.50/225.50 260.50/262.50 296.50/298.50 (C1osing Nov 28) 1715 190.00/192.00 224.00/226.00 261.50/263.50 297.50/299.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 332.00/334.00 367.00/369.00 401.00/403.00 433.50/435.50 1100 332.00/334.00 367.00/369.00 401.00/403.00 433.50/435.50 1200 330.50/332.50 365.50/367.50 399.50/401.50 432.00/434.00 1300 330.00/332.00 364.50/366.50 398.00/400.00 430.50/432.50 1400 329.50/331.50 364.00/366.00 398.00/400.00 430.50/432.50 1500 330.50/332.50 365.00/367.00 399.00/401.00 431.50/433.50 1600 334.00/336.00 369.50/371.50 403.50/405.50 436.00/438.00 1715 332.00/334.00 367.00/369.00 401.00/403.00 433.50/435.50 (C1osing Nov 28) 1715 333.00/335.00 368.00/370.00 402.00/404.00 434.50/436.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.59% 7.67% 7.56% 7.48% 7.52% 7.42% 1100 7.65% 7.72% 7.60% 7.51% 7.54% 7.44% 1200 7.59% 7.67% 7.56% 7.48% 7.52% 7.42% 1300 7.68% 7.70% 7.57% 7.50% 7.54% 7.43% 1400 7.64% 7.68% 7.56% 7.47% 7.51% 7.42% 1500 7.64% 7.68% 7.56% 7.48% 7.52% 7.42% 1600 7.66% 7.74% 7.64% 7.55% 7.59% 7.49% 1715 7.66% 7.74% 7.61% 7.50% 7.55% 7.45% (C1osing Nov 28) 1715 7.58% 7.71% 7.58% 7.48% 7.52% 7.43% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.33% 7.27% 7.21% 7.17% 7.12% 7.04% 1100 7.35% 7.29% 7.21% 7.17% 7.12% 7.04% 1200 7.32% 7.25% 7.18% 7.14% 7.10% 7.02% 1300 7.32% 7.24% 7.17% 7.13% 7.07% 7.00% 1400 7.31% 7.23% 7.16% 7.12% 7.07% 7.00% 1500 7.32% 7.25% 7.18% 7.14% 7.09% 7.01% 1600 7.40% 7.33% 7.27% 7.23% 7.17% 7.09% 1715 7.35% 7.29% 7.23% 7.19% 7.14% 7.06% (C1osing Nov 28) 1715 7.45% 7.28% 7.22% 7.18% 7.13% 7.05% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.0200/62.0300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com