Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.48% 06.48% 06.48% (Dec 1) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.87% 05.87% 05.87% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 34.00/35.50 74.00/76.00 109.00/111.00 147.50/149.50 1100 34.25/36.25 74.00/76.00 109.25/111.25 148.00/150.00 1200 34.50/36.50 74.00/76.00 109.00/111.00 147.00/149.00 1300 34.00/36.00 74.00/76.00 109.00/111.00 147.00/149.00 1400 34.00/36.00 74.00/76.00 109.00/111.00 147.00/149.00 1500 34.50/36.50 74.50/76.50 109.50/111.50 147.50/149.50 1600 34.75/36.25 74.50/76.50 109.50/111.50 147.50/149.50 1715 34.75/36.75 74.75/76.75 110.00/112.00 148.50/150.50 (C1osing Dec 1) 1715 35.50/37.00 75.50/77.50 110.50/112.50 149.00/151.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 187.50/189.50 221.50/223.50 258.00/260.00 293.50/295.50 1100 188.00/190.00 222.00/224.00 259.00/261.00 294.50/296.50 1200 186.00/188.00 219.50/221.50 256.00/258.00 291.00/293.00 1300 186.50/188.50 220.50/222.50 257.00/259.00 292.00/294.00 1400 186.50/188.50 220.50/222.50 257.00/259.00 292.00/294.00 1500 187.00/189.00 221.00/223.00 257.50/259.50 292.50/294.50 1600 187.00/189.00 221.00/223.00 258.00/260.00 293.00/295.00 1715 188.00/190.00 222.00/224.00 259.00/261.00 294.50/296.50 (C1osing Dec 1) 1715 189.50/191.50 223.50/225.50 260.50/262.50 296.50/298.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 328.50/330.50 363.50/365.50 397.50/399.50 430.00/432.00 1100 329.50/331.50 364.50/366.50 398.50/400.50 431.00/433.00 1200 325.50/327.50 359.50/361.50 393.00/395.00 425.50/427.50 1300 326.50/328.50 361.00/363.00 394.50/396.50 427.00/429.00 1400 326.50/328.50 361.00/363.00 394.50/396.50 427.00/429.00 1500 327.00/329.00 361.50/363.50 395.00/397.00 427.50/429.50 1600 328.00/330.00 362.50/364.50 396.00/398.00 428.50/430.50 1715 329.50/331.50 364.00/366.00 397.50/399.50 430.00/432.00 (C1osing Dec 1) 1715 332.00/334.00 367.00/369.00 401.00/403.00 433.50/435.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.63% 7.72% 7.59% 7.49% 7.53% 7.42% 1100 7.71% 7.72% 7.61% 7.52% 7.55% 7.44% 1200 7.75% 7.72% 7.59% 7.47% 7.48% 7.36% 1300 7.67% 7.72% 7.59% 7.47% 7.50% 7.39% 1400 7.68% 7.73% 7.60% 7.47% 7.50% 7.40% 1500 7.77% 7.77% 7.63% 7.50% 7.52% 7.41% 1600 7.77% 7.78% 7.63% 7.50% 7.52% 7.42% 1715 7.82% 7.80% 7.67% 7.55% 7.56% 7.45% (C1osing Dec 1) 1715 7.66% 7.74% 7.61% 7.50% 7.55% 7.45% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.32% 7.25% 7.18% 7.15% 7.10% 7.02% 1100 7.35% 7.27% 7.20% 7.17% 7.12% 7.04% 1200 7.26% 7.19% 7.12% 7.07% 7.02% 6.95% 1300 7.29% 7.21% 7.14% 7.10% 7.05% 6.98% 1400 7.30% 7.22% 7.15% 7.11% 7.05% 6.98% 1500 7.31% 7.23% 7.16% 7.12% 7.06% 6.99% 1600 7.32% 7.25% 7.18% 7.14% 7.08% 7.01% 1715 7.36% 7.28% 7.21% 7.17% 7.11% 7.03% (C1osing Dec 1) 1715 7.35% 7.29% 7.23% 7.19% 7.14% 7.06% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.8800/61.8900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com