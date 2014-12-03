Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/03.50 01.25/01.75 01.25/01.75 07.37% 07.37% 07.37% (Dec 2) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.48% 06.48% 06.48% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 33.50/35.00 73.50/75.50 109.00/111.00 147.50/149.50 1100 33.50/35.50 73.50/75.50 108.50/110.50 148.00/150.00 1200 34.25/35.25 74.25/75.25 109.75/110.75 148.00/150.00 1300 33.50/35.00 73.50/75.50 109.00/111.00 148.00/150.00 1400 33.50/35.00 73.50/75.50 108.75/110.75 147.50/149.50 1500 33.75/35.25 73.75/75.75 109.00/111.00 148.00/150.00 1600 33.75/35.25 73.75/75.75 109.00/111.00 148.00/150.00 1715 34.00/35.00 74.00/76.00 109.25/111.25 148.00/150.00 (C1osing Dec 2) 1715 34.75/36.75 74.75/76.75 110.00/112.00 148.50/150.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 187.00/189.00 221.50/223.50 259.00/261.00 295.00/297.00 1100 188.00/190.00 222.50/224.50 260.00/262.00 296.00/298.00 1200 188.00/190.00 222.50/224.50 260.00/262.00 296.00/298.00 1300 188.25/190.25 222.50/224.50 260.00/262.00 296.00/298.00 1400 187.50/189.50 221.50/223.50 258.50/260.00 293.50/295.50 1500 188.00/190.00 222.00/224.00 259.00/261.00 294.50/296.50 1600 188.00/190.00 222.00/224.00 259.50/261.50 295.50/297.50 1715 188.00/190.00 222.50/224.50 260.00/262.00 296.00/298.00 (C1osing Dec 2) 1715 188.00/190.00 222.00/224.00 259.00/261.00 294.50/296.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 330.50/332.50 366.00/368.00 400.00/402.00 433.00/435.00 1100 332.00/334.00 367.50/369.50 402.00/404.00 435.00/437.00 1200 332.00/334.00 367.00/369.00 401.00/403.00 434.00/436.00 1300 331.50/333.50 367.00/369.00 401.00/403.00 434.00/436.00 1400 329.00/331.00 364.00/366.00 398.00/400.00 431.00/433.00 1500 330.00/332.00 365.00/367.00 398.75/400.70 431.50/433.50 1600 331.00/333.00 366.00/368.00 400.00/402.00 433.00/435.00 1715 331.50/333.50 367.00/369.00 401.00/403.00 434.00/436.00 (C1osing Dec 2) 1715 329.50/331.50 364.00/366.00 397.50/399.50 430.00/432.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.79% 7.81% 7.68% 7.56% 7.57% 7.47% 1100 7.83% 7.80% 7.66% 7.59% 7.61% 7.51% 1200 7.88% 7.84% 7.70% 7.59% 7.62% 7.51% 1300 7.79% 7.81% 7.69% 7.59% 7.62% 7.51% 1400 7.79% 7.80% 7.67% 7.56% 7.59% 7.47% 1500 7.84% 7.83% 7.69% 7.59% 7.61% 7.49% 1600 7.84% 7.83% 7.69% 7.59% 7.61% 7.49% 1715 7.85% 7.85% 7.70% 7.59% 7.61% 7.51% (C1osing Dec 2) 1715 7.82% 7.80% 7.67% 7.55% 7.56% 7.45% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.39% 7.32% 7.25% 7.23% 7.17% 7.08% 1100 7.42% 7.35% 7.29% 7.26% 7.21% 7.12% 1200 7.42% 7.35% 7.29% 7.25% 7.19% 7.11% 1300 7.42% 7.35% 7.28% 7.25% 7.19% 7.11% 1400 7.36% 7.28% 7.22% 7.19% 7.13% 7.06% 1500 7.39% 7.31% 7.25% 7.21% 7.15% 7.07% 1600 7.41% 7.34% 7.27% 7.23% 7.17% 7.09% 1715 7.42% 7.34% 7.28% 7.25% 7.19% 7.10% (C1osing Dec 2) 1715 7.36% 7.28% 7.21% 7.17% 7.11% 7.03% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.9050/61.9150 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com