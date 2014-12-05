Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.50/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.50/04.50 06.63% 05.90% 06.88% (Dec 3) 1000 02.50/03.50 01.25/01.75 01.25/01.75 07.37% 07.37% 07.37% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.00/31.50 70.00/72.00 105.50/107.50 144.50/146.50 1100 30.50/31.50 70.50/72.00 106.00/107.50 145.50/147.50 1200 30.00/31.50 70.25/72.25 105.75/107.75 144.75/146.75 1300 30.00/31.50 70.00/72.00 105.50/107.50 144.50/146.50 1400 30.00/31.50 70.00/72.00 105.50/107.50 144.50/146.50 1500 30.00/31.50 70.00/72.00 105.50/107.50 144.50/146.50 1600 30.00/31.50 70.25/72.25 105.50/107.50 144.50/146.50 1715 30.00/31.50 70.25/72.25 105.50/107.50 144.50/146.50 (C1osing Dec 3) 1715 34.00/35.00 74.00/76.00 109.25/111.25 148.00/150.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 185.00/187.00 219.50/221.50 257.00/259.00 293.50/295.50 1100 186.00/188.00 220.50/222.50 258.50/260.50 295.00/297.00 1200 185.50/187.50 220.50/222.50 258.50/260.50 295.00/297.00 1300 185.00/187.00 220.00/222.00 258.00/260.00 294.50/296.50 1400 185.00/187.00 220.00/222.00 257.50/259.50 294.00/296.00 1500 185.00/187.00 219.50/221.50 257.00/259.00 293.00/295.00 1600 185.00/187.00 219.50/221.50 257.00/259.00 293.00/295.00 1715 185.00/187.00 220.00/222.00 257.50/259.50 293.50/295.50 (C1osing Dec 3) 1715 188.00/190.00 222.50/224.50 260.00/262.00 296.00/298.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 329.50/331.50 365.00/367.00 399.50/401.50 432.50/434.50 1100 331.25/333.25 366.75/368.75 401.00/403.00 434.00/436.00 1200 331.50/333.50 367.00/369.00 401.50/403.50 434.50/436.50 1300 331.00/333.00 366.50/368.50 401.00/403.00 434.00/436.00 1400 330.00/332.00 365.50/367.50 400.00/402.00 433.00/435.00 1500 329.00/331.00 364.50/366.50 399.00/401.00 432.00/434.00 1600 328.50/330.50 364.00/366.00 398.50/400.50 431.50/433.50 1715 329.50/331.50 365.00/367.00 399.50/401.50 432.50/434.50 (C1osing Dec 3) 1715 331.50/333.50 367.00/369.00 401.00/403.00 434.00/436.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.89% 7.83% 7.69% 7.62% 7.63% 7.52% 1100 7.94% 7.86% 7.73% 7.67% 7.68% 7.57% 1200 7.91% 7.86% 7.71% 7.63% 7.66% 7.56% 1300 7.89% 7.83% 7.69% 7.62% 7.64% 7.54% 1400 7.89% 7.83% 7.69% 7.62% 7.64% 7.54% 1500 7.89% 7.83% 7.69% 7.62% 7.64% 7.52% 1600 7.90% 7.85% 7.69% 7.62% 7.63% 7.52% 1715 7.90% 7.84% 7.69% 7.61% 7.64% 7.54% (C1osing Dec 3) 1715 7.85% 7.85% 7.70% 7.59% 7.61% 7.51% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.44% 7.37% 7.31% 7.28% 7.21% 7.13% 1100 7.48% 7.41% 7.36% 7.31% 7.25% 7.16% 1200 7.48% 7.41% 7.36% 7.32% 7.25% 7.17% 1300 7.46% 7.39% 7.35% 7.31% 7.24% 7.16% 1400 7.45% 7.38% 7.33% 7.29% 7.22% 7.14% 1500 7.44% 7.36% 7.31% 7.27% 7.21% 7.13% 1600 7.43% 7.35% 7.29% 7.26% 7.20% 7.12% 1715 7.44% 7.36% 7.31% 7.27% 7.21% 7.13% (C1osing Dec 3) 1715 7.42% 7.34% 7.28% 7.25% 7.19% 7.10% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.9250/61.9350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com