Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.60/06.10 03.50/04.50 01.10/01.60 06.79% 06.88% 06.49% (Dec 4) 1000 04.50/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.50/04.50 06.63% 05.90% 06.88% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 28.50/30.00 68.75/70.75 104.00/106.00 143.00/145.00 1100 28.50/30.00 69.00/71.00 104.00/106.00 143.00/145.00 1200 28.50/30.00 69.00/71.00 104.25/106.25 143.50/145.50 1300 28.50/30.00 68.50/70.50 103.75/105.75 143.00/145.00 1400 29.00/30.00 69.00/70.50 104.00/105.50 143.00/145.00 1500 29.00/30.00 69.00/71.00 104.00/106.00 143.00/145.00 1600 28.50/30.00 68.50/70.50 103.50/105.50 142.50/144.50 1715 28.50/30.00 68.50/70.50 103.50/105.50 142.50/144.50 (C1osing Dec 4) 1715 30.00/31.50 70.25/72.25 105.50/107.50 144.50/146.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 184.00/186.00 219.00/221.00 257.00/259.00 293.50/295.50 1100 184.00/186.00 219.00/221.00 257.00/259.00 293.50/295.50 1200 184.00/186.00 219.00/221.00 256.50/258.50 293.00/295.00 1300 183.50/185.50 218.00/220.00 255.50/257.50 292.00/294.00 1400 183.75/185.75 218.50/220.50 256.00/258.00 292.00/294.00 1500 183.50/185.50 218.00/220.00 255.50/257.50 291.50/293.50 1600 183.00/185.00 217.00/219.00 254.50/256.50 290.50/292.50 1715 183.00/185.00 217.50/219.50 255.00/257.00 291.00/293.00 (C1osing Dec 4) 1715 185.00/187.00 220.00/222.00 257.50/259.50 293.50/295.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 329.50/331.50 365.00/367.00 399.50/401.50 432.50/434.50 1100 330.00/332.00 365.50/367.50 400.00/402.00 433.00/435.00 1200 329.00/331.00 364.50/366.50 399.00/401.00 432.00/434.00 1300 328.00/330.00 363.50/365.50 398.00/400.00 431.00/433.00 1400 328.00/330.00 363.50/365.50 397.75/399.75 430.50/432.50 1500 327.00/329.00 362.50/364.50 397.00/399.00 430.00/432.00 1600 326.00/328.00 361.50/363.50 395.50/397.50 428.50/430.50 1715 326.50/328.50 361.50/363.50 395.50/397.50 428.00/430.00 (C1osing Dec 4) 1715 329.50/331.50 365.00/367.00 399.50/401.50 432.50/434.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.88% 7.84% 7.68% 7.62% 7.65% 7.56% 1100 7.89% 7.85% 7.68% 7.62% 7.65% 7.56% 1200 7.90% 7.86% 7.71% 7.64% 7.65% 7.55% 1300 7.87% 7.81% 7.67% 7.62% 7.62% 7.52% 1400 7.91% 7.83% 7.67% 7.62% 7.63% 7.54% 1500 7.93% 7.85% 7.68% 7.61% 7.62% 7.52% 1600 7.86% 7.80% 7.65% 7.59% 7.59% 7.48% 1715 7.88% 7.81% 7.66% 7.60% 7.61% 7.51% (C1osing Dec 4) 1715 7.90% 7.84% 7.69% 7.61% 7.64% 7.54% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.48% 7.40% 7.35% 7.31% 7.24% 7.16% 1100 7.48% 7.41% 7.36% 7.31% 7.25% 7.16% 1200 7.46% 7.39% 7.34% 7.30% 7.23% 7.15% 1300 7.44% 7.37% 7.32% 7.28% 7.22% 7.13% 1400 7.44% 7.37% 7.32% 7.28% 7.21% 7.13% 1500 7.43% 7.35% 7.29% 7.26% 7.20% 7.12% 1600 7.40% 7.32% 7.27% 7.23% 7.17% 7.09% 1715 7.43% 7.35% 7.29% 7.24% 7.18% 7.09% (C1osing Dec 4) 1715 7.44% 7.36% 7.31% 7.27% 7.21% 7.13% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.7700/61.7800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com