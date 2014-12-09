Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.48% 06.48% 06.48% (Dec 5) 1000 04.60/06.10 03.50/04.50 01.10/01.60 06.79% 06.88% 06.49% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.50/29.00 67.50/69.50 102.50/104.50 141.50/143.50 1100 27.50/29.00 67.50/69.50 102.75/104.75 142.00/144.00 1200 28.00/29.00 68.00/69.00 103.00/104.00 141.50/143.50 1300 27.50/29.00 67.50/69.50 102.50/104.50 141.50/143.50 1400 27.75/28.75 67.75/68.75 103.00/104.00 141.50/143.50 1500 27.50/29.00 67.50/69.50 102.50/104.50 141.25/143.25 1600 27.50/29.00 67.50/69.50 102.50/104.50 141.50/143.50 1715 27.50/29.00 67.75/69.25 102.50/104.50 141.50/143.50 (C1osing Dec 5) 1715 28.50/30.00 68.50/70.50 103.50/105.50 142.50/144.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 182.00/184.00 216.50/218.50 254.00/256.00 290.00/292.00 1100 182.50/184.50 217.00/219.00 254.50/256.50 290.50/292.50 1200 182.00/184.00 216.50/218.50 254.00/256.00 290.00/292.00 1300 182.00/184.00 216.00/218.00 253.00/255.00 288.50/290.50 1400 182.00/184.00 216.00/218.00 253.00/255.00 288.50/290.50 1500 181.50/183.50 215.50/217.50 252.50/254.50 288.00/290.00 1600 182.00/184.00 216.00/218.00 253.50/255.50 289.00/291.00 1715 182.00/184.00 216.00/218.00 253.00/255.00 288.50/290.50 (C1osing Dec 5) 1715 183.00/185.00 217.50/219.50 255.00/257.00 291.00/293.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 325.50/327.50 360.50/362.50 394.50/396.50 427.00/429.00 1100 326.00/328.00 361.00/363.00 395.00/397.00 427.50/429.50 1200 325.50/327.50 360.50/362.50 394.50/396.50 427.00/429.00 1300 324.00/326.00 358.50/360.50 392.50/394.50 425.00/427.00 1400 323.50/325.50 358.50/360.50 392.50/394.50 425.00/427.00 1500 323.00/325.00 358.00/360.00 392.00/394.00 424.50/426.50 1600 324.50/326.50 359.50/361.50 393.50/395.50 426.00/428.00 1715 323.50/325.50 358.50/360.50 392.50/394.50 425.00/427.00 (C1osing Dec 5) 1715 326.50/328.50 361.50/363.50 395.50/397.50 428.00/430.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.92% 7.82% 7.66% 7.60% 7.60% 7.50% 1100 7.92% 7.83% 7.68% 7.62% 7.62% 7.52% 1200 7.95% 7.82% 7.65% 7.60% 7.60% 7.50% 1300 7.92% 7.82% 7.65% 7.60% 7.59% 7.47% 1400 7.90% 7.80% 7.66% 7.60% 7.60% 7.48% 1500 7.92% 7.82% 7.65% 7.58% 7.58% 7.46% 1600 7.93% 7.82% 7.66% 7.60% 7.60% 7.49% 1715 7.93% 7.83% 7.67% 7.61% 7.61% 7.49% (C1osing Dec 5) 1715 7.88% 7.81% 7.66% 7.60% 7.61% 7.51% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.41% 7.34% 7.28% 7.22% 7.16% 7.08% 1100 7.43% 7.35% 7.29% 7.23% 7.17% 7.08% 1200 7.41% 7.33% 7.27% 7.22% 7.16% 7.07% 1300 7.38% 7.30% 7.24% 7.18% 7.12% 7.04% 1400 7.38% 7.30% 7.23% 7.19% 7.13% 7.04% 1500 7.37% 7.28% 7.22% 7.18% 7.12% 7.04% 1600 7.40% 7.32% 7.26% 7.21% 7.15% 7.06% 1715 7.39% 7.31% 7.24% 7.20% 7.14% 7.05% (C1osing Dec 5) 1715 7.43% 7.35% 7.29% 7.24% 7.18% 7.09% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.8300/61.8400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com