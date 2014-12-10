Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/03.00 01.25/01.50 01.25/01.50 07.37% 07.37% 07.37% (Dec 8) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.48% 06.48% 06.48% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 26.50/27.50 66.50/68.00 101.50/103.00 140.50/142.50 1100 26.50/28.00 66.50/68.50 101.50/103.50 140.50/142.50 1200 26.00/27.50 66.00/68.00 101.00/103.00 140.00/142.00 1300 26.00/28.00 66.00/68.00 101.00/103.00 140.00/142.00 1400 26.00/28.00 66.00/68.00 101.00/103.00 140.00/142.00 1500 26.00/28.00 66.00/68.00 101.00/103.00 140.00/142.00 1600 26.00/27.50 66.00/68.00 101.00/103.00 140.00/142.00 1715 26.00/27.50 66.00/68.00 101.00/103.00 140.00/142.00 (C1osing Dec 8) 1715 27.50/29.00 67.75/69.25 102.50/104.50 141.50/143.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 181.00/183.00 215.00/217.00 252.00/254.00 287.50/289.50 1100 181.00/183.00 215.50/217.50 252.50/254.50 288.50/290.50 1200 180.50/182.50 215.00/217.00 252.00/254.00 288.00/290.00 1300 180.50/182.50 214.50/216.50 251.50/253.50 287.50/289.50 1400 180.50/182.50 214.50/216.50 251.50/253.50 287.00/289.00 1500 180.50/182.50 214.50/216.50 251.50/253.50 287.00/289.00 1600 180.50/182.50 214.50/216.50 251.50/253.50 287.00/289.00 1715 180.50/182.50 215.00/217.00 252.00/254.00 287.50/289.50 (C1osing Dec 8) 1715 182.00/184.00 216.00/218.00 253.00/255.00 288.50/290.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 323.00/325.00 357.75/359.75 391.50/393.50 424.00/426.00 1100 324.00/326.00 359.00/361.00 393.00/395.00 425.50/427.50 1200 323.50/325.50 358.50/360.50 392.50/394.50 425.00/427.00 1300 323.00/325.00 358.00/360.00 392.00/394.00 424.50/426.50 1400 322.50/324.50 357.50/359.50 391.00/393.00 423.50/425.50 1500 322.00/324.00 356.50/358.50 390.50/392.50 423.00/425.00 1600 322.50/324.50 357.50/359.50 391.50/393.50 424.00/426.00 1715 323.00/325.00 358.00/360.00 392.00/394.00 424.50/426.50 (C1osing Dec 8) 1715 323.50/325.50 358.50/360.50 392.50/394.50 425.00/427.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.94% 7.83% 7.67% 7.63% 7.61% 7.49% 1100 7.99% 7.85% 7.68% 7.63% 7.62% 7.50% 1200 7.90% 7.80% 7.65% 7.61% 7.60% 7.49% 1300 7.93% 7.80% 7.64% 7.60% 7.59% 7.47% 1400 7.93% 7.80% 7.64% 7.60% 7.59% 7.47% 1500 7.93% 7.80% 7.64% 7.60% 7.59% 7.47% 1600 7.90% 7.80% 7.64% 7.60% 7.59% 7.47% 1715 7.90% 7.80% 7.64% 7.60% 7.60% 7.49% (C1osing Dec 8) 1715 7.93% 7.83% 7.67% 7.61% 7.61% 7.49% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.38% 7.31% 7.25% 7.20% 7.13% 7.05% 1100 7.40% 7.33% 7.27% 7.22% 7.15% 7.07% 1200 7.39% 7.32% 7.26% 7.22% 7.15% 7.07% 1300 7.38% 7.31% 7.25% 7.20% 7.14% 7.06% 1400 7.37% 7.30% 7.24% 7.19% 7.12% 7.04% 1500 7.37% 7.29% 7.23% 7.17% 7.11% 7.03% 1600 7.37% 7.29% 7.24% 7.19% 7.12% 7.05% 1715 7.38% 7.31% 7.25% 7.20% 7.14% 7.06% (C1osing Dec 8) 1715 7.39% 7.31% 7.24% 7.20% 7.14% 7.05% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.8800/61.8900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com