Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60
06.48% 06.48% 06.48%
(Dec 9) 1000 02.50/03.00 01.25/01.50 01.25/01.50
07.37% 07.37% 07.37%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 25.00/26.50 65.00/67.00 100.00/102.00 139.00/141.00
1100 25.00/26.50 65.00/67.00 100.00/102.00 139.00/141.00
1200 25.00/26.50 65.00/67.00 100.00/102.00 139.00/141.00
1300 24.50/26.50 64.75/66.75 99.75/101.75 138.75/140.75
1400 25.00/26.50 65.00/67.00 100.00/102.00 139.00/141.00
1500 25.00/26.50 65.00/67.00 100.00/102.00 139.00/141.00
1600 25.00/26.50 65.00/67.00 100.00/102.00 139.00/141.00
1715 25.00/26.50 65.50/67.50 100.50/102.50 139.50/141.50
(C1osing Dec 9) 1715 26.00/27.50 66.00/68.00 101.00/103.00 140.00/142.00
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME APR MAY JUN JUL
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 179.50/181.50 214.00/216.00 251.00/253.00 287.00/289.00
1100 179.50/181.50 214.00/216.00 251.00/253.00 286.50/288.50
1200 179.50/181.50 214.00/216.00 251.00/253.00 286.50/288.50
1300 179.25/181.25 213.50/215.50 250.50/252.50 286.00/288.00
1400 179.50/181.50 214.00/216.00 251.00/253.00 286.50/288.50
1500 179.50/181.50 214.00/216.00 251.00/253.00 286.50/288.50
1600 179.50/181.50 214.00/216.00 251.00/253.00 286.50/288.50
1715 180.00/182.00 214.00/216.00 251.00/253.00 286.50/288.50
(C1osing Dec 9) 1715 180.50/182.50 215.00/217.00 252.00/254.00 287.50/289.50
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 322.50/324.50 357.50/359.50 392.00/394.00 424.50/426.50
1100 322.00/324.00 357.00/359.00 391.00/393.00 423.50/425.50
1200 322.00/324.00 357.00/359.00 391.00/393.00 423.50/425.50
1300 321.00/323.00 356.00/358.00 390.00/392.00 422.50/424.50
1400 321.50/323.50 356.50/358.50 390.50/392.50 423.00/425.00
1500 321.50/323.50 356.50/358.50 390.50/392.50 423.00/425.00
1600 321.50/323.50 356.50/358.50 390.50/392.50 423.00/425.00
1715 322.00/324.00 356.50/358.50 390.50/392.50 423.00/425.00
(C1osing Dec 9) 1715 323.00/325.00 358.00/360.00 392.00/394.00 424.50/426.50
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 7.96% 7.82% 7.65% 7.61% 7.60% 7.49%
1100 7.96% 7.82% 7.65% 7.61% 7.60% 7.49%
1200 7.95% 7.82% 7.65% 7.61% 7.60% 7.48%
1300 7.90% 7.79% 7.63% 7.59% 7.58% 7.46%
1400 7.95% 7.81% 7.64% 7.60% 7.59% 7.48%
1500 7.94% 7.81% 7.64% 7.60% 7.59% 7.47%
1600 7.94% 7.81% 7.64% 7.60% 7.59% 7.48%
1715 7.98% 7.85% 7.67% 7.62% 7.60% 7.48%
(C1osing Dec 9) 1715 7.90% 7.80% 7.64% 7.60% 7.60% 7.49%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 7.39% 7.32% 7.26% 7.22% 7.15% 7.06%
1100 7.38% 7.31% 7.25% 7.20% 7.13% 7.05%
1200 7.38% 7.30% 7.24% 7.20% 7.13% 7.04%
1300 7.36% 7.28% 7.22% 7.18% 7.11% 7.02%
1400 7.38% 7.29% 7.23% 7.18% 7.12% 7.03%
1500 7.37% 7.29% 7.22% 7.18% 7.11% 7.03%
1600 7.37% 7.29% 7.22% 7.18% 7.11% 7.03%
1715 7.37% 7.30% 7.23% 7.18% 7.11% 7.03%
(C1osing Dec 9) 1715 7.38% 7.31% 7.25% 7.20% 7.14% 7.06%
---------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.0200/62.0300 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.