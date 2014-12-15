Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.43% 06.43% 06.43% (Dec 12) 1000 04.50/06.00 03.50/04.50 01.00/01.50 06.57% 06.82% 05.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.00/18.50 56.50/58.50 90.00/92.00 127.50/129.50 1100 18.00/20.00 57.50/59.50 91.00/93.00 128.50/130.50 1200 18.50/20.00 57.50/59.50 91.00/93.00 128.50/130.50 1300 18.50/20.00 58.00/60.00 91.50/93.50 129.00/131.00 1400 18.50/20.00 58.00/60.00 91.50/93.50 129.00/131.00 1500 19.00/20.00 58.50/59.50 92.00/93.00 128.50/130.50 1600 18.50/20.00 58.50/60.50 92.00/94.00 129.50/131.50 1715 18.50/20.00 58.50/60.50 92.00/94.00 129.50/131.50 (C1osing Dec 12) 1715 19.00/20.50 58.50/60.50 92.00/94.00 130.00/132.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 167.50/169.50 200.50/202.50 236.50/238.50 271.00/273.00 1100 168.00/170.00 200.50/202.50 236.00/238.00 270.00/272.00 1200 168.00/170.00 200.50/202.50 236.50/238.50 271.00/273.00 1300 168.50/170.50 201.00/203.00 237.00/239.00 271.50/273.50 1400 169.00/171.00 201.50/203.50 237.00/239.00 271.50/273.50 1500 168.00/170.00 200.50/202.50 236.00/238.00 270.50/272.50 1600 169.00/171.00 201.50/203.50 237.50/239.50 272.00/274.00 1715 169.00/171.00 201.50/203.50 237.00/239.00 271.50/273.50 (C1osing Dec 12) 1715 170.00/172.00 203.00/205.00 239.00/241.00 274.00/276.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 305.00/307.00 338.50/340.50 371.50/373.50 403.00/405.00 1100 304.00/306.00 337.50/339.50 370.50/372.50 402.00/404.00 1200 305.00/307.00 339.00/341.00 372.00/374.00 403.50/405.50 1300 306.00/308.00 340.00/342.00 373.00/375.00 405.00/407.00 1400 306.00/308.00 339.50/341.50 373.00/375.00 404.50/406.50 1500 304.50/306.50 338.00/340.00 371.00/373.00 402.50/404.50 1600 306.50/308.50 340.50/342.50 373.50/375.50 405.00/407.00 1715 305.50/307.50 339.50/341.50 372.50/374.50 404.00/406.00 (C1osing Dec 12) 1715 308.50/310.50 342.00/344.00 375.00/377.00 407.00/409.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.60% 7.44% 7.27% 7.30% 7.26% 7.15% 1100 7.77% 7.52% 7.33% 7.32% 7.26% 7.13% 1200 7.78% 7.51% 7.32% 7.31% 7.25% 7.13% 1300 7.83% 7.55% 7.35% 7.33% 7.26% 7.15% 1400 7.82% 7.54% 7.34% 7.33% 7.27% 7.14% 1500 7.83% 7.54% 7.31% 7.29% 7.23% 7.10% 1600 7.86% 7.57% 7.36% 7.33% 7.26% 7.14% 1715 7.86% 7.57% 7.35% 7.33% 7.25% 7.12% (C1osing Dec 12) 1715 7.74% 7.53% 7.37% 7.38% 7.33% 7.22% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.06% 6.99% 6.93% 6.88% 6.81% 6.74% 1100 7.03% 6.95% 6.89% 6.85% 6.78% 6.71% 1200 7.05% 6.97% 6.91% 6.87% 6.80% 6.72% 1300 7.06% 6.98% 6.93% 6.89% 6.82% 6.74% 1400 7.05% 6.97% 6.91% 6.87% 6.81% 6.73% 1500 7.01% 6.94% 6.88% 6.83% 6.77% 6.69% 1600 7.05% 6.97% 6.92% 6.87% 6.80% 6.72% 1715 7.03% 6.95% 6.89% 6.85% 6.78% 6.70% (C1osing Dec 12) 1715 7.13% 7.06% 7.00% 6.95% 6.88% 6.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.9400/62.9500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com