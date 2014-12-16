Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.34% 06.34% 06.34% (Dec 15) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.43% 06.43% 06.43% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.00/19.50 58.00/60.00 91.50/93.50 129.50/131.50 1100 18.00/19.00 58.00/59.00 91.50/92.50 129.00/131.00 1200 17.50/19.00 57.50/59.50 91.00/93.00 129.00/131.00 1300 17.50/19.50 57.50/59.50 91.00/93.00 129.00/131.00 1400 17.50/19.00 57.50/59.50 91.50/93.50 129.50/131.50 1500 17.00/18.50 57.00/59.00 91.00/93.00 129.00/131.00 1600 17.50/19.00 58.00/60.00 92.00/94.00 130.00/132.00 1715 17.50/19.00 57.50/59.50 91.50/93.50 129.50/131.50 (C1osing Dec 15) 1715 18.50/20.00 58.50/60.50 92.00/94.00 129.50/131.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 169.50/171.50 202.50/204.50 238.50/240.50 273.50/275.50 1100 169.00/171.00 202.00/204.00 238.00/240.00 273.00/275.00 1200 169.00/171.00 201.50/203.50 237.50/239.50 272.00/274.00 1300 169.00/171.00 201.25/203.25 237.00/239.00 271.50/273.50 1400 169.50/171.50 202.00/204.00 238.00/240.00 273.00/275.00 1500 169.00/171.00 201.50/203.50 237.50/239.50 272.00/274.00 1600 170.00/172.00 202.50/204.50 238.50/240.50 273.50/275.50 1715 169.50/171.50 202.00/204.00 238.00/240.00 272.50/274.50 (C1osing Dec 15) 1715 169.00/171.00 201.50/203.50 237.00/239.00 271.50/273.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 308.50/310.50 343.00/345.00 376.50/378.50 408.50/410.50 1100 308.00/310.00 342.00/344.00 375.50/377.50 407.50/409.50 1200 306.50/308.50 340.50/342.50 374.00/376.00 406.00/408.00 1300 306.00/308.00 340.00/342.00 373.50/375.50 405.50/407.50 1400 308.00/310.00 342.00/344.00 375.50/377.50 407.50/409.50 1500 306.50/308.50 340.50/342.50 374.00/376.00 406.00/408.00 1600 308.00/310.00 342.50/344.50 376.00/378.00 408.00/410.00 1715 307.00/309.00 341.50/343.50 375.00/377.00 407.00/409.00 (C1osing Dec 15) 1715 305.50/307.50 339.50/341.50 372.50/374.50 404.00/406.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.96% 7.60% 7.37% 7.36% 7.29% 7.16% 1100 7.87% 7.54% 7.32% 7.33% 7.26% 7.13% 1200 7.86% 7.54% 7.33% 7.33% 7.25% 7.12% 1300 7.88% 7.54% 7.32% 7.33% 7.24% 7.10% 1400 7.86% 7.57% 7.36% 7.35% 7.27% 7.13% 1500 7.77% 7.52% 7.32% 7.32% 7.24% 7.11% 1600 7.91% 7.61% 7.38% 7.37% 7.28% 7.14% 1715 7.85% 7.56% 7.34% 7.34% 7.25% 7.12% (C1osing Dec 15) 1715 7.86% 7.57% 7.35% 7.33% 7.25% 7.12% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.06% 6.99% 6.95% 6.90% 6.83% 6.75% 1100 7.03% 6.97% 6.92% 6.87% 6.80% 6.72% 1200 7.01% 6.94% 6.89% 6.85% 6.78% 6.70% 1300 7.00% 6.92% 6.88% 6.83% 6.77% 6.69% 1400 7.03% 6.97% 6.92% 6.87% 6.80% 6.73% 1500 7.01% 6.93% 6.88% 6.84% 6.77% 6.70% 1600 7.04% 6.97% 6.92% 6.87% 6.81% 6.73% 1715 7.01% 6.94% 6.89% 6.85% 6.78% 6.71% (C1osing Dec 15) 1715 7.03% 6.95% 6.89% 6.85% 6.78% 6.70% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.5300/63.5400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com