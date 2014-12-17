Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.40/03.40 01.20/01.70 01.20/01.70 06.87% 06.87% 06.87% (Dec 16) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.34% 06.34% 06.34% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.00/18.50 57.00/59.00 90.50/92.50 128.50/130.50 1100 16.50/18.00 57.00/59.00 91.00/93.00 128.50/130.50 1200 16.75/17.75 57.50/58.50 91.50/92.50 129.00/131.00 1300 16.25/17.75 57.00/59.00 91.00/93.00 129.00/131.00 1400 16.00/17.50 57.00/59.00 91.00/93.00 129.50/131.50 1500 16.00/17.50 57.00/59.00 91.25/93.25 129.50/131.50 1600 16.00/17.50 57.00/59.00 91.50/93.50 130.00/132.00 1715 16.00/17.50 57.00/59.00 91.00/93.00 129.50/131.50 (C1osing Dec 16) 1715 17.50/19.00 57.50/59.50 91.50/93.50 129.50/131.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 168.50/170.50 201.00/203.00 237.00/239.00 271.50/273.50 1100 168.50/170.50 200.50/202.50 235.50/237.50 269.50/271.50 1200 168.50/170.50 200.50/202.50 236.00/238.00 270.50/272.50 1300 169.00/171.00 201.50/203.50 237.00/239.00 272.00/274.00 1400 169.50/171.50 202.00/204.00 238.00/240.00 272.50/274.50 1500 169.00/171.00 201.50/203.50 237.50/239.50 272.00/274.00 1600 169.50/171.50 202.00/204.00 238.00/240.00 272.50/274.50 1715 169.50/171.50 202.00/204.00 238.00/240.00 272.50/274.50 (C1osing Dec 16) 1715 169.50/171.50 202.00/204.00 238.00/240.00 272.50/274.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 306.00/308.00 340.00/342.00 373.50/375.50 405.50/407.50 1100 303.50/305.50 337.00/339.00 370.00/372.00 402.00/404.00 1200 304.50/306.50 338.50/340.50 372.00/374.00 404.00/406.00 1300 306.50/308.50 341.00/343.00 374.50/376.50 406.50/408.50 1400 307.00/309.00 341.50/343.50 375.00/377.00 407.00/409.00 1500 306.50/308.50 340.50/342.50 374.00/376.00 406.00/408.00 1600 307.00/309.00 341.00/343.00 374.50/376.50 406.50/408.50 1715 306.50/308.50 340.50/342.50 374.00/376.00 406.00/408.00 (C1osing Dec 16) 1715 307.00/309.00 341.50/343.50 375.00/377.00 407.00/409.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.98% 7.56% 7.33% 7.33% 7.23% 7.10% 1100 7.96% 7.60% 7.35% 7.34% 7.23% 7.07% 1200 7.97% 7.61% 7.39% 7.36% 7.24% 7.09% 1300 7.96% 7.61% 7.39% 7.38% 7.28% 7.13% 1400 7.94% 7.61% 7.40% 7.40% 7.29% 7.15% 1500 7.93% 7.62% 7.40% 7.37% 7.26% 7.12% 1600 7.94% 7.65% 7.44% 7.41% 7.30% 7.15% 1715 7.93% 7.60% 7.40% 7.39% 7.29% 7.14% (C1osing Dec 16) 1715 7.85% 7.56% 7.34% 7.34% 7.25% 7.12% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.00% 6.92% 6.86% 6.82% 6.75% 6.67% 1100 6.95% 6.87% 6.81% 6.77% 6.70% 6.63% 1200 6.99% 6.91% 6.85% 6.81% 6.75% 6.67% 1300 7.03% 6.95% 6.90% 6.86% 6.79% 6.71% 1400 7.04% 6.96% 6.91% 6.87% 6.80% 6.71% 1500 7.02% 6.94% 6.88% 6.84% 6.77% 6.69% 1600 7.05% 6.96% 6.91% 6.86% 6.79% 6.71% 1715 7.04% 6.95% 6.89% 6.85% 6.78% 6.69% (C1osing Dec 16) 1715 7.01% 6.94% 6.89% 6.85% 6.78% 6.71% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.6150/63.6250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com