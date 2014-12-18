Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.95/06.45 01.20/01.70 03.75/04.75 07.14% 06.92% 07.21% (Dec 17) 1000 02.40/03.40 01.20/01.70 01.20/01.70 06.87% 06.87% 06.87% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 12.25/13.25 53.00/54.00 87.50/88.50 125.50/127.50 1100 11.50/13.00 52.50/54.50 87.00/89.00 125.50/127.50 1200 12.00/13.50 52.50/54.50 86.50/88.50 124.50/126.50 1300 11.50/13.00 52.00/54.00 86.00/88.00 124.00/126.00 1400 11.75/13.25 52.00/54.00 86.00/88.00 124.00/126.00 1500 11.50/13.00 52.00/54.00 86.50/88.50 124.50/126.50 1600 11.50/13.00 52.00/54.00 86.50/88.50 124.50/126.50 1715 11.50/13.00 52.00/54.00 86.50/88.50 125.00/127.00 (C1osing Dec 17) 1715 16.00/17.50 57.00/59.00 91.00/93.00 129.50/131.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 165.50/167.50 198.00/200.00 234.00/236.00 268.50/270.50 1100 165.50/167.50 198.50/200.50 234.50/236.50 269.00/271.00 1200 164.50/166.50 196.50/198.50 232.00/234.00 266.50/268.50 1300 164.00/166.00 196.00/198.00 231.50/233.50 265.50/267.50 1400 163.50/165.50 195.50/197.50 231.00/233.00 265.00/267.00 1500 164.50/166.50 197.00/199.00 233.00/235.00 267.50/269.50 1600 164.50/166.50 197.00/199.00 233.00/235.00 267.50/269.50 1715 165.00/167.00 197.50/199.50 233.50/235.50 268.00/270.00 (C1osing Dec 17) 1715 169.50/171.50 202.00/204.00 238.00/240.00 272.50/274.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 303.00/305.00 337.00/339.00 370.50/372.50 402.50/404.50 1100 303.50/305.50 337.50/339.50 371.00/373.00 403.00/405.00 1200 300.50/302.50 334.00/336.00 367.50/369.50 399.50/401.50 1300 299.50/301.50 333.00/335.00 366.00/368.00 398.00/400.00 1400 299.00/301.00 332.50/334.50 365.50/367.50 397.00/399.00 1500 301.50/303.50 335.50/337.50 368.50/370.50 400.50/402.50 1600 301.50/303.50 335.50/337.50 368.50/370.50 400.50/402.50 1715 302.50/304.50 336.50/338.50 370.00/372.00 402.00/404.00 (C1osing Dec 17) 1715 306.50/308.50 340.50/342.50 374.00/376.00 406.00/408.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.94% 7.61% 7.41% 7.43% 7.31% 7.17% 1100 7.90% 7.60% 7.40% 7.42% 7.31% 7.17% 1200 7.93% 7.56% 7.35% 7.38% 7.24% 7.10% 1300 7.84% 7.52% 7.32% 7.35% 7.23% 7.08% 1400 7.86% 7.52% 7.32% 7.34% 7.21% 7.08% 1500 7.85% 7.57% 7.36% 7.39% 7.27% 7.14% 1600 7.86% 7.58% 7.37% 7.40% 7.28% 7.15% 1715 7.86% 7.58% 7.40% 7.42% 7.30% 7.17% (C1osing Dec 17) 1715 7.93% 7.60% 7.40% 7.39% 7.29% 7.14% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.06% 6.98% 6.93% 6.88% 6.81% 6.73% 1100 7.07% 6.98% 6.93% 6.88% 6.80% 6.73% 1200 7.00% 6.91% 6.86% 6.82% 6.75% 6.67% 1300 6.98% 6.89% 6.84% 6.79% 6.72% 6.65% 1400 6.97% 6.89% 6.84% 6.79% 6.71% 6.64% 1500 7.04% 6.95% 6.90% 6.85% 6.78% 6.70% 1600 7.05% 6.96% 6.91% 6.86% 6.78% 6.71% 1715 7.06% 6.98% 6.93% 6.89% 6.81% 6.73% (C1osing Dec 17) 1715 7.04% 6.95% 6.89% 6.85% 6.78% 6.69% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.1100/63.1200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com