Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.60/06.10 03.50/04.50 01.10/01.60 06.66% 06.75% 06.37% (Dec 18) 1000 04.95/06.45 01.20/01.70 03.75/04.75 07.14% 06.92% 07.21% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.00/11.50 50.50/52.50 85.00/87.00 123.50/125.50 1100 10.50/12.00 51.00/53.00 85.25/87.25 123.50/125.50 1200 10.50/12.25 51.00/53.00 85.25/86.75 123.25/125.25 1300 10.00/11.50 50.50/52.50 85.00/87.00 123.00/125.00 1400 10.00/11.50 50.75/52.25 85.00/87.00 123.00/125.00 1500 10.00/12.00 50.50/52.50 85.00/87.00 123.00/125.00 1600 10.25/11.75 50.75/52.75 84.75/86.75 123.00/125.00 1715 10.00/11.50 50.50/52.50 85.25/87.25 123.50/125.50 (C1osing Dec 18) 1715 11.50/13.00 52.00/54.00 86.50/88.50 125.00/127.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 163.50/165.50 196.50/198.50 232.50/234.50 267.50/269.50 1100 163.00/165.00 195.50/197.50 231.50/233.50 266.00/268.00 1200 163.25/165.25 195.25/197.25 231.25/233.25 265.75/267.75 1300 163.00/165.00 195.50/197.50 231.00/233.00 265.50/267.50 1400 163.00/165.00 195.50/197.50 231.50/233.50 266.00/268.00 1500 163.00/165.00 195.50/197.50 231.50/233.50 266.00/268.00 1600 163.00/165.00 195.50/197.50 231.50/233.50 266.00/268.00 1715 163.50/165.50 196.50/198.50 232.50/234.50 267.50/269.50 (C1osing Dec 18) 1715 165.00/167.00 197.50/199.50 233.50/235.50 268.00/270.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 302.00/304.00 336.50/338.50 370.00/372.00 402.00/404.00 1100 300.50/302.50 334.50/336.50 367.50/369.50 399.50/401.50 1200 300.00/302.00 334.00/336.00 367.00/369.00 398.50/400.50 1300 299.50/301.50 333.50/335.50 366.50/368.50 398.50/400.50 1400 300.00/302.00 334.00/336.00 367.50/369.50 399.00/401.00 1500 300.00/302.00 334.00/336.00 367.50/369.50 399.00/401.00 1600 300.00/302.00 334.00/336.00 367.50/369.50 399.00/401.00 1715 302.00/304.00 336.00/338.00 369.25/371.25 401.00/403.00 (C1osing Dec 18) 1715 302.50/304.50 336.50/338.50 370.00/372.00 402.00/404.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.84% 7.57% 7.39% 7.42% 7.30% 7.18% 1100 7.93% 7.59% 7.39% 7.40% 7.26% 7.14% 1200 7.94% 7.58% 7.38% 7.41% 7.25% 7.14% 1300 7.84% 7.57% 7.37% 7.40% 7.26% 7.13% 1400 7.84% 7.57% 7.36% 7.40% 7.26% 7.14% 1500 7.84% 7.56% 7.36% 7.39% 7.25% 7.14% 1600 7.87% 7.53% 7.34% 7.38% 7.24% 7.13% 1715 7.81% 7.56% 7.36% 7.39% 7.27% 7.15% (C1osing Dec 18) 1715 7.86% 7.58% 7.40% 7.42% 7.30% 7.17% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.09% 7.00% 6.96% 6.92% 6.84% 6.76% 1100 7.05% 6.97% 6.92% 6.87% 6.79% 6.71% 1200 7.04% 6.96% 6.91% 6.86% 6.78% 6.69% 1300 7.04% 6.95% 6.90% 6.85% 6.78% 6.70% 1400 7.05% 6.96% 6.91% 6.87% 6.79% 6.70% 1500 7.04% 6.95% 6.90% 6.86% 6.78% 6.70% 1600 7.03% 6.94% 6.89% 6.85% 6.77% 6.68% 1715 7.06% 6.98% 6.93% 6.88% 6.80% 6.71% (C1osing Dec 18) 1715 7.06% 6.98% 6.93% 6.89% 6.81% 6.73% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.2950/63.3050 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com