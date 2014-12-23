Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.35% 06.35% 06.35% (Dec 19) 1000 04.60/06.10 03.50/04.50 01.10/01.60 06.66% 06.75% 06.37% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.00/10.50 49.50/51.50 84.00/86.00 122.50/124.50 1100 09.00/10.50 49.50/51.50 84.00/86.00 122.50/124.50 1200 08.75/10.25 49.50/51.50 84.00/86.00 122.50/124.50 1300 09.00/10.50 50.00/52.00 84.50/86.50 123.00/125.00 1400 09.00/10.50 50.00/52.00 84.50/86.50 123.00/125.00 1500 09.50/10.50 50.00/52.00 84.50/86.50 123.00/125.00 1600 09.00/11.00 50.00/52.00 84.50/86.50 123.25/125.25 1715 09.25/10.75 50.00/52.00 84.50/86.50 123.00/125.00 (C1osing Dec 19) 1715 10.00/11.50 50.50/52.50 85.25/87.25 123.50/125.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 162.50/164.50 195.50/197.50 231.50/233.50 266.50/268.50 1100 162.50/164.50 195.50/197.50 231.50/233.50 266.50/268.50 1200 162.50/164.50 195.00/197.00 231.00/233.00 266.00/268.00 1300 163.00/165.00 196.00/198.00 232.00/234.00 267.00/269.00 1400 163.50/165.50 196.50/198.50 233.00/235.00 268.00/270.00 1500 163.00/165.00 196.00/198.00 232.50/234.50 267.50/269.50 1600 163.75/165.75 196.50/198.50 233.50/235.50 268.50/270.50 1715 163.50/165.50 196.50/198.50 233.00/235.00 268.00/270.00 (C1osing Dec 19) 1715 163.50/165.50 196.50/198.50 232.50/234.50 267.50/269.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 301.00/303.00 335.00/337.00 368.50/370.50 400.50/402.50 1100 301.00/303.00 335.50/337.50 369.00/371.00 401.00/403.00 1200 300.50/302.50 335.00/337.00 368.50/370.50 400.50/402.50 1300 301.50/303.50 336.00/338.00 369.50/371.50 401.50/403.50 1400 302.50/304.50 337.00/339.00 370.50/372.50 402.50/404.50 1500 302.00/304.00 336.50/338.50 370.00/372.00 402.00/404.00 1600 303.00/305.00 337.50/339.50 371.00/373.00 403.00/405.00 1715 302.50/304.50 337.00/339.00 370.50/372.50 402.50/404.50 (C1osing Dec 19) 1715 302.00/304.00 336.00/338.00 369.25/371.25 401.00/403.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.88% 7.57% 7.38% 7.42% 7.29% 7.16% 1100 7.89% 7.58% 7.39% 7.43% 7.29% 7.17% 1200 7.89% 7.58% 7.39% 7.43% 7.28% 7.15% 1300 7.96% 7.62% 7.42% 7.45% 7.31% 7.18% 1400 7.95% 7.61% 7.41% 7.46% 7.32% 7.20% 1500 7.96% 7.61% 7.41% 7.44% 7.30% 7.19% 1600 7.96% 7.62% 7.43% 7.47% 7.32% 7.22% 1715 7.96% 7.61% 7.41% 7.46% 7.32% 7.20% (C1osing Dec 19) 1715 7.81% 7.56% 7.36% 7.39% 7.27% 7.15% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.07% 6.99% 6.94% 6.89% 6.81% 6.71% 1100 7.08% 7.00% 6.95% 6.90% 6.83% 6.73% 1200 7.06% 6.98% 6.94% 6.89% 6.82% 6.72% 1300 7.09% 7.01% 6.96% 6.91% 6.83% 6.73% 1400 7.10% 7.02% 6.97% 6.92% 6.84% 6.73% 1500 7.09% 7.01% 6.96% 6.91% 6.83% 6.73% 1600 7.12% 7.04% 6.99% 6.93% 6.85% 6.74% 1715 7.11% 7.02% 6.97% 6.92% 6.84% 6.73% (C1osing Dec 19) 1715 7.06% 6.98% 6.93% 6.88% 6.80% 6.71% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.2400/63.2500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com