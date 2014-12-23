Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.30/04.80 01.10/01.60 02.20/03.20 06.34% 06.34% 06.34% (Dec 22) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.35% 06.35% 06.35% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 06.50/08.00 47.50/49.50 82.50/84.50 121.00/123.00 1100 06.00/08.00 47.00/49.00 82.00/84.00 121.00/123.00 1200 06.00/08.00 47.00/49.00 82.00/84.00 121.00/123.00 1300 06.00/07.50 47.00/49.00 82.00/84.00 121.00/123.00 1400 06.00/07.50 47.00/49.00 82.00/84.00 121.00/123.00 1500 06.00/07.50 47.00/49.00 82.25/84.25 121.50/123.50 1600 06.00/07.50 47.00/49.00 82.25/84.25 121.50/123.50 1715 06.00/07.50 47.00/49.00 82.25/84.25 121.25/123.25 (C1osing Dec 22) 1715 09.25/10.75 50.00/52.00 84.50/86.50 123.00/125.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 161.50/163.50 194.50/196.50 231.00/233.00 266.00/268.00 1100 162.00/164.00 195.50/197.50 232.00/234.00 267.00/269.00 1200 162.00/164.00 195.25/197.25 232.00/234.00 267.00/269.00 1300 162.00/164.00 195.50/197.50 232.00/234.00 267.50/269.50 1400 162.00/164.00 196.00/198.00 232.50/234.50 267.50/269.50 1500 163.00/165.00 196.50/198.50 233.50/235.50 269.00/271.00 1600 163.00/165.00 196.00/198.00 232.50/234.50 268.00/270.00 1715 162.75/164.75 196.00/198.00 232.50/234.50 268.00/270.00 (C1osing Dec 22) 1715 163.50/165.50 196.50/198.50 233.00/235.00 268.00/270.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 301.00/303.00 335.50/337.50 369.00/371.00 401.00/403.00 1100 302.00/304.00 336.50/338.50 370.50/372.50 402.50/404.50 1200 302.00/304.00 336.50/338.50 370.00/372.00 402.00/404.00 1300 302.50/304.50 337.00/339.00 370.50/372.50 402.50/404.50 1400 302.50/304.50 337.00/339.00 370.50/372.50 402.50/404.50 1500 304.00/306.00 338.50/340.50 372.50/374.50 404.50/406.50 1600 303.00/305.00 338.00/340.00 372.00/374.00 404.00/406.00 1715 303.00/305.00 338.00/340.00 372.00/374.00 404.00/406.00 (C1osing Dec 22) 1715 302.50/304.50 337.00/339.00 370.50/372.50 402.50/404.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.00% 7.65% 7.43% 7.49% 7.34% 7.21% 1100 7.90% 7.59% 7.42% 7.50% 7.36% 7.23% 1200 7.89% 7.59% 7.41% 7.49% 7.35% 7.22% 1300 7.89% 7.59% 7.41% 7.49% 7.35% 7.22% 1400 7.89% 7.59% 7.41% 7.50% 7.38% 7.24% 1500 7.89% 7.61% 7.44% 7.54% 7.40% 7.27% 1600 7.90% 7.62% 7.45% 7.55% 7.39% 7.25% 1715 7.91% 7.63% 7.44% 7.55% 7.39% 7.26% (C1osing Dec 22) 1715 7.96% 7.61% 7.41% 7.46% 7.32% 7.20% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.11% 7.03% 6.98% 6.93% 6.85% 6.74% 1100 7.12% 7.05% 6.99% 6.95% 6.86% 6.76% 1200 7.12% 7.04% 6.99% 6.94% 6.85% 6.75% 1300 7.13% 7.05% 7.00% 6.95% 6.86% 6.75% 1400 7.13% 7.06% 7.00% 6.95% 6.86% 6.76% 1500 7.17% 7.09% 7.03% 6.99% 6.89% 6.79% 1600 7.15% 7.07% 7.03% 6.98% 6.89% 6.79% 1715 7.16% 7.08% 7.04% 6.99% 6.90% 6.79% (C1osing Dec 22) 1715 7.11% 7.02% 6.97% 6.92% 6.84% 6.73% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.2800/63.2900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com