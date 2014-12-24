Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.00/07.50 02.40/03.00 03.50/04.50 06.91% 06.91% 06.72% (Dec 23) 1000 03.30/04.80 01.10/01.60 02.20/03.20 06.34% 06.34% 06.34% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 02.00/03.25 42.75/44.75 78.00/80.00 117.25/119.25 1100 02.00/03.00 43.00/45.00 78.50/80.50 117.50/119.50 1200 02.25/03.25 43.25/44.25 78.75/79.75 118.00/120.00 1300 02.25/03.25 43.00/45.00 78.50/80.50 118.00/120.00 1400 02.00/03.50 42.50/44.50 78.00/80.00 117.50/119.50 1500 02.00/03.50 42.50/44.50 78.00/80.00 117.50/119.50 1600 02.00/03.50 42.50/44.50 78.00/80.00 117.50/119.50 1715 02.00/03.50 42.50/44.50 78.00/80.00 117.50/119.50 (C1osing Dec 23) 1715 06.00/07.50 47.00/49.00 82.25/84.25 121.25/123.25 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 159.00/161.00 192.50/194.50 229.50/231.50 265.00/267.00 1100 159.50/161.50 193.00/195.00 230.00/232.00 265.50/267.50 1200 160.50/162.50 194.00/196.00 231.00/233.00 266.50/268.50 1300 160.00/162.00 193.50/195.50 230.50/232.50 265.50/267.50 1400 160.00/162.00 193.50/195.50 230.50/232.50 265.50/267.50 1500 159.50/161.50 192.50/194.50 229.00/231.00 264.00/266.00 1600 160.00/162.00 193.00/195.00 229.50/231.50 264.50/266.50 1715 159.50/161.50 192.50/194.50 229.00/231.00 264.00/266.00 (C1osing Dec 23) 1715 162.75/164.75 196.00/198.00 232.50/234.50 268.00/270.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 300.50/302.50 335.00/337.00 369.00/371.00 401.00/403.00 1100 300.50/302.50 335.00/337.00 369.00/371.00 401.00/403.00 1200 301.50/303.50 336.00/338.00 370.00/372.00 402.00/404.00 1300 300.50/302.50 335.00/337.00 369.00/371.00 401.00/403.00 1400 300.50/302.50 335.00/337.00 369.00/371.00 401.00/403.00 1500 299.00/301.00 333.50/335.50 367.50/369.50 399.50/401.50 1600 299.50/301.50 334.00/336.00 368.00/370.00 400.00/402.00 1715 299.00/301.00 333.50/335.50 367.50/369.50 399.00/401.00 (C1osing Dec 23) 1715 303.00/305.00 338.00/340.00 372.00/374.00 404.00/406.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.87% 7.58% 7.40% 7.55% 7.38% 7.26% 1100 7.91% 7.62% 7.42% 7.57% 7.39% 7.27% 1200 7.86% 7.59% 7.44% 7.61% 7.42% 7.29% 1300 7.91% 7.62% 7.44% 7.59% 7.41% 7.28% 1400 7.82% 7.57% 7.41% 7.59% 7.41% 7.28% 1500 7.82% 7.58% 7.42% 7.57% 7.37% 7.24% 1600 7.81% 7.56% 7.40% 7.58% 7.38% 7.24% 1715 7.81% 7.57% 7.40% 7.56% 7.36% 7.23% (C1osing Dec 23) 1715 7.91% 7.63% 7.44% 7.55% 7.39% 7.26% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.16% 7.09% 7.04% 6.99% 6.89% 6.79% 1100 7.17% 7.08% 7.03% 6.98% 6.88% 6.79% 1200 7.19% 7.10% 7.05% 7.00% 6.90% 6.80% 1300 7.17% 7.08% 7.03% 6.98% 6.88% 6.79% 1400 7.17% 7.08% 7.03% 6.98% 6.88% 6.79% 1500 7.13% 7.05% 7.00% 6.95% 6.86% 6.76% 1600 7.13% 7.05% 7.00% 6.95% 6.86% 6.76% 1715 7.12% 7.04% 6.99% 6.94% 6.84% 6.75% (C1osing Dec 23) 1715 7.16% 7.08% 7.04% 6.99% 6.90% 6.79% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.5150/63.5250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com