Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.31% 06.31% 06.31% (Dec 26) 1000 04.50/05.75 03.50/04.25 01.00/01.50 06.46% 06.70% 05.74% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 39.00/40.50 74.00/76.00 113.00/115.00 155.50/157.50 1100 39.00/40.50 74.25/76.25 113.50/115.50 156.00/158.00 1200 39.00/40.50 74.50/76.50 113.50/115.50 156.00/158.00 1300 39.50/41.00 74.75/76.75 114.00/116.00 156.75/158.75 1400 39.00/40.50 74.50/76.50 114.00/116.00 157.00/159.00 1500 39.00/40.50 74.50/76.50 114.00/116.00 157.00/159.00 1600 39.25/40.75 74.75/76.75 114.25/116.25 157.25/159.25 1715 39.50/40.50 75.00/77.00 114.50/116.50 157.50/159.50 (C1osing Dec 26) 1715 40.50/42.50 75.75/77.75 115.00/117.00 157.00/159.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 188.00/190.00 224.00/226.00 258.50/260.50 293.00/295.00 1100 188.50/190.50 224.50/226.50 259.50/261.50 294.00/296.00 1200 188.50/190.50 224.50/226.50 259.50/261.50 294.00/296.00 1300 189.50/191.50 225.50/227.50 260.50/262.50 295.00/297.00 1400 190.00/192.00 226.00/228.00 261.00/263.00 295.50/297.50 1500 190.00/192.00 226.50/228.50 261.50/263.50 296.00/298.00 1600 190.00/192.00 226.50/228.50 262.00/264.00 297.00/299.00 1715 190.50/192.50 227.00/229.00 262.00/264.00 297.00/299.00 (C1osing Dec 26) 1715 189.50/191.50 226.00/228.00 261.00/263.00 295.50/297.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 327.00/329.00 360.50/362.50 392.00/394.00 422.00/424.00 1100 328.00/330.00 361.50/363.50 393.25/395.25 423.00/425.00 1200 328.00/330.00 361.50/363.50 393.00/395.00 423.00/425.00 1300 329.50/331.50 363.00/365.00 394.50/396.50 424.50/426.50 1400 330.00/332.00 363.50/365.50 395.00/397.00 425.00/427.00 1500 330.50/332.50 364.00/366.00 396.00/398.00 426.00/428.00 1600 331.50/333.50 365.00/367.00 396.50/398.50 426.50/428.50 1715 331.50/333.50 365.00/367.00 397.00/399.00 427.00/429.00 (C1osing Dec 26) 1715 329.50/331.50 363.00/365.00 394.50/396.50 01.00/02.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.59% 7.41% 7.26% 7.48% 7.27% 7.13% 1100 7.60% 7.44% 7.30% 7.50% 7.29% 7.14% 1200 7.60% 7.46% 7.29% 7.50% 7.29% 7.14% 1300 7.69% 7.49% 7.32% 7.54% 7.33% 7.17% 1400 7.60% 7.46% 7.33% 7.55% 7.35% 7.19% 1500 7.60% 7.46% 7.33% 7.55% 7.35% 7.21% 1600 7.64% 7.48% 7.34% 7.56% 7.35% 7.20% 1715 7.64% 7.51% 7.36% 7.57% 7.37% 7.22% (C1osing Dec 26) 1715 7.69% 7.47% 7.32% 7.50% 7.29% 7.16% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.02% 6.94% 6.89% 6.84% 6.74% 6.64% 1100 7.05% 6.96% 6.91% 6.86% 6.77% 6.66% 1200 7.05% 6.96% 6.91% 6.86% 6.76% 6.66% 1300 7.07% 6.98% 6.94% 6.89% 6.79% 6.68% 1400 7.09% 7.00% 6.95% 6.90% 6.80% 6.69% 1500 7.10% 7.01% 6.96% 6.91% 6.81% 6.71% 1600 7.11% 7.03% 6.98% 6.92% 6.82% 6.71% 1715 7.11% 7.03% 6.98% 6.92% 6.83% 6.72% (C1osing Dec 26) 1715 7.07% 6.98% 6.93% 6.88% 6.78% 6.69% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.6650/63.6750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com