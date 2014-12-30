Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.50/05.00 01.20/01.60 02.50/03.50 06.68% 06.87% 07.16% (Dec 29) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.31% 06.31% 06.31% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 36.50/38.00 72.00/74.00 111.50/113.50 154.75/156.75 1100 36.50/38.00 72.50/74.50 112.50/114.50 155.50/157.50 1200 36.50/38.50 72.50/74.50 112.00/114.00 155.00/157.00 1300 36.25/37.75 72.25/74.25 112.50/114.50 155.50/157.50 1400 36.50/38.00 72.50/74.50 112.00/114.00 155.50/157.50 1500 37.00/38.00 72.75/73.75 112.50/114.00 155.50/157.00 1600 36.50/38.00 72.50/74.50 112.50/114.50 156.50/158.50 1715 37.00/38.00 73.50/75.50 113.50/115.50 158.00/160.00 (C1osing Dec 29) 1715 39.50/40.50 75.00/77.00 114.50/116.50 157.50/159.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 188.00/190.00 224.50/226.50 260.00/262.00 295.00/297.00 1100 189.00/191.00 225.50/227.50 260.50/262.50 295.50/297.50 1200 188.00/190.00 224.50/226.50 260.00/262.00 295.00/297.00 1300 188.50/190.50 225.50/227.50 260.50/262.50 295.50/297.50 1400 188.50/190.50 225.50/227.50 260.50/262.50 295.50/297.50 1500 188.50/190.00 225.00/227.00 260.50/262.50 296.00/298.00 1600 189.50/191.50 226.50/228.50 262.00/264.00 297.00/299.00 1715 191.50/193.50 228.50/230.50 264.00/266.00 299.00/301.00 (C1osing Dec 29) 1715 190.50/192.50 227.00/229.00 262.00/264.00 297.00/299.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 330.00/332.00 363.50/365.50 395.50/397.50 425.50/427.50 1100 330.00/332.00 364.00/366.00 396.00/398.00 426.50/428.50 1200 329.50/331.50 363.50/365.50 395.50/397.50 426.00/428.00 1300 330.00/332.00 363.50/365.50 395.50/397.50 425.50/427.50 1400 330.00/332.00 363.50/365.50 395.50/397.50 426.00/428.00 1500 331.00/333.00 365.00/367.00 397.00/399.00 427.50/429.50 1600 331.50/333.50 365.50/367.50 397.50/399.50 428.00/430.00 1715 334.00/336.00 368.00/370.00 400.00/402.00 430.50/432.50 (C1osing Dec 29) 1715 331.50/333.50 365.00/367.00 397.00/399.00 427.00/429.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.59% 7.44% 7.38% 7.52% 7.34% 7.21% 1100 7.59% 7.49% 7.43% 7.55% 7.37% 7.23% 1200 7.64% 7.49% 7.41% 7.53% 7.34% 7.21% 1300 7.55% 7.48% 7.44% 7.55% 7.36% 7.24% 1400 7.62% 7.52% 7.44% 7.58% 7.39% 7.26% 1500 7.66% 7.50% 7.45% 7.57% 7.38% 7.25% 1600 7.63% 7.53% 7.48% 7.63% 7.43% 7.30% 1715 7.70% 7.64% 7.56% 7.71% 7.52% 7.37% (C1osing Dec 29) 1715 7.64% 7.51% 7.36% 7.57% 7.37% 7.22% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.11% 7.03% 6.98% 6.92% 6.83% 6.71% 1100 7.12% 7.04% 6.98% 6.93% 6.84% 6.73% 1200 7.11% 7.03% 6.97% 6.92% 6.83% 6.72% 1300 7.12% 7.04% 6.98% 6.92% 6.83% 6.72% 1400 7.14% 7.06% 7.01% 6.95% 6.85% 6.75% 1500 7.15% 7.08% 7.03% 6.98% 6.88% 6.77% 1600 7.19% 7.10% 7.04% 6.99% 6.89% 6.78% 1715 7.26% 7.16% 7.11% 7.05% 6.95% 6.83% (C1osing Dec 29) 1715 7.11% 7.03% 6.98% 6.92% 6.83% 6.72% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.3800/63.3900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com