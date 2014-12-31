Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/03.50 02.50/03.50 N/A 07.20% 07.20% N/A (Dec 30) 1000 03.50/05.00 01.20/01.60 02.50/03.50 06.68% 06.87% 07.16% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 36.00/37.50 72.50/74.50 113.00/115.00 158.00/160.00 1100 37.00/38.00 73.50/74.50 114.00/115.00 158.00/160.00 1200 36.50/38.00 73.50/75.50 113.50/115.50 158.00/160.00 1300 36.50/38.50 73.50/75.50 114.00/116.00 158.50/160.50 1400 36.50/38.00 73.00/75.00 113.50/115.50 158.00/160.00 1500 36.50/38.00 73.00/75.00 113.50/115.50 158.00/160.00 1600 36.50/38.00 72.75/74.75 113.00/115.00 157.00/159.00 1715 36.50/38.00 73.00/75.00 113.00/115.00 157.00/159.00 (C1osing Dec 30) 1715 37.00/38.00 73.50/75.50 113.50/115.50 158.00/160.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 191.50/193.50 228.50/230.50 264.00/266.00 299.00/301.00 1100 191.50/193.50 228.50/230.50 264.00/266.00 299.50/301.50 1200 192.00/194.00 229.00/231.00 264.50/266.50 299.50/301.50 1300 192.25/194.25 229.50/231.50 265.00/267.00 300.50/302.50 1400 192.00/194.00 229.00/231.00 264.50/266.50 299.50/301.50 1500 191.50/193.50 228.50/230.50 264.00/266.00 299.00/301.00 1600 190.50/192.50 227.50/229.50 262.00/264.00 296.50/298.50 1715 190.00/192.00 226.50/228.50 261.00/263.00 295.50/297.50 (C1osing Dec 30) 1715 191.50/193.50 228.50/230.50 264.00/266.00 299.00/301.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 334.00/336.00 368.00/370.00 400.00/402.00 430.50/432.50 1100 334.00/336.00 368.50/370.50 400.50/402.50 431.00/433.00 1200 334.50/336.50 369.00/371.00 401.00/403.00 431.50/433.50 1300 335.00/337.00 369.50/371.50 402.00/404.00 433.00/435.00 1400 334.50/336.50 369.00/371.00 401.00/403.00 432.00/434.00 1500 334.00/336.00 368.00/370.00 400.00/402.00 431.00/433.00 1600 330.50/332.50 364.00/366.00 396.00/398.00 426.50/428.50 1715 329.50/331.50 363.00/365.00 395.00/397.00 425.50/427.50 (C1osing Dec 30) 1715 334.00/336.00 368.00/370.00 400.00/402.00 430.50/432.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.56% 7.55% 7.54% 7.72% 7.52% 7.38% 1100 7.70% 7.60% 7.57% 7.72% 7.52% 7.38% 1200 7.67% 7.65% 7.57% 7.73% 7.55% 7.40% 1300 7.72% 7.66% 7.61% 7.76% 7.57% 7.43% 1400 7.67% 7.62% 7.58% 7.74% 7.56% 7.41% 1500 7.67% 7.61% 7.58% 7.73% 7.54% 7.39% 1600 7.67% 7.60% 7.55% 7.70% 7.51% 7.37% 1715 7.69% 7.63% 7.56% 7.71% 7.50% 7.35% (C1osing Dec 30) 1715 7.70% 7.64% 7.56% 7.71% 7.52% 7.37% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.26% 7.17% 7.11% 7.05% 6.95% 6.83% 1100 7.26% 7.18% 7.12% 7.06% 6.96% 6.85% 1200 7.28% 7.19% 7.13% 7.08% 6.97% 6.86% 1300 7.31% 7.22% 7.15% 7.10% 7.00% 6.89% 1400 7.29% 7.20% 7.14% 7.09% 6.99% 6.88% 1500 7.27% 7.18% 7.13% 7.07% 6.97% 6.86% 1600 7.23% 7.13% 7.06% 7.00% 6.90% 6.79% 1715 7.21% 7.12% 7.05% 6.99% 6.90% 6.79% (C1osing Dec 30) 1715 7.26% 7.16% 7.11% 7.05% 6.95% 6.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.0300/63.0400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com