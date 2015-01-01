Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 03.50/04.50 N/A N/A 06.73% (Dec 31) 1000 02.50/03.50 02.50/03.50 N/A 07.20% 07.20% N/A --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 32.50/34.00 69.00/71.00 109.50/111.50 153.50/155.50 1100 32.50/34.00 69.00/71.00 109.50/111.50 153.00/155.00 1200 33.25/34.25 69.50/70.50 110.00/111.50 153.50/155.00 1300 33.00/34.00 68.50/70.50 109.50/111.50 152.00/154.00 1400 32.50/34.00 69.00/71.00 109.50/111.50 152.50/154.50 1500 33.00/34.00 69.00/71.00 109.50/111.50 153.00/155.00 1600 32.50/34.50 69.00/71.00 109.50/111.50 152.50/154.50 1715 33.00/34.50 69.50/71.50 110.00/112.00 153.00/155.00 (C1osing Dec 31) 1715 36.50/38.00 73.00/75.00 113.00/115.00 157.00/159.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 187.00/189.00 223.50/225.50 258.50/260.50 293.00/295.00 1100 187.00/189.00 223.50/225.50 258.50/260.50 293.00/295.00 1200 187.25/188.75 224.00/226.00 259.00/261.00 294.00/296.00 1300 186.00/188.00 222.50/224.50 257.50/259.50 292.50/294.50 1400 186.50/188.50 223.00/225.00 258.00/260.00 293.00/295.00 1500 187.00/189.00 223.50/225.50 258.50/260.50 293.50/295.50 1600 186.50/188.50 223.50/225.50 258.50/260.50 293.50/295.50 1715 187.00/189.00 224.00/226.00 259.00/261.00 294.00/296.00 (C1osing Dec 31) 1715 190.00/192.00 226.50/228.50 261.00/263.00 295.50/297.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 327.00/329.00 361.00/363.00 393.00/395.00 424.00/426.00 1100 327.00/329.00 361.00/363.00 393.00/395.00 424.00/426.00 1200 328.00/330.00 362.00/364.00 394.00/396.00 425.00/427.00 1300 326.50/328.50 360.50/362.50 392.50/394.50 423.50/425.50 1400 327.00/329.00 361.00/363.00 393.00/395.00 424.00/426.00 1500 327.50/329.50 361.50/363.50 393.50/395.50 424.50/426.50 1600 327.50/329.50 361.50/363.50 393.50/395.50 424.50/426.50 1715 328.50/330.50 362.50/364.50 394.50/396.50 425.50/427.50 (C1osing Dec 31) 1715 329.50/331.50 363.00/365.00 395.00/397.00 425.50/427.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.65% 7.59% 7.56% 7.71% 7.49% 7.33% 1100 7.65% 7.59% 7.56% 7.68% 7.49% 7.33% 1200 7.72% 7.59% 7.57% 7.69% 7.49% 7.34% 1300 7.66% 7.54% 7.54% 7.63% 7.44% 7.29% 1400 7.65% 7.58% 7.55% 7.66% 7.46% 7.31% 1500 7.69% 7.58% 7.55% 7.68% 7.49% 7.33% 1600 7.68% 7.58% 7.54% 7.65% 7.47% 7.32% 1715 7.74% 7.63% 7.57% 7.67% 7.48% 7.34% (C1osing Dec 31) 1715 7.69% 7.63% 7.56% 7.71% 7.50% 7.35% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.21% 7.11% 7.05% 6.99% 6.89% 6.79% 1100 7.21% 7.11% 7.05% 6.99% 6.88% 6.79% 1200 7.22% 7.13% 7.07% 7.00% 6.90% 6.81% 1300 7.18% 7.09% 7.03% 6.97% 6.87% 6.78% 1400 7.20% 7.10% 7.05% 6.98% 6.88% 6.79% 1500 7.21% 7.12% 7.06% 6.99% 6.89% 6.80% 1600 7.21% 7.11% 7.05% 6.99% 6.89% 6.80% 1715 7.22% 7.12% 7.07% 7.01% 6.90% 6.81% (C1osing Dec 31) 1715 7.21% 7.12% 7.05% 6.99% 6.90% 6.79% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.3500/63.3600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com