Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60
06.33% 06.33% 06.33%
(Jan 5)
1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60
06.34% 06.34% 06.34%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JAN FEB MAR APR
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 29.50/31.00 66.00/68.00 107.00/109.00 150.00/152.00
1100 29.00/30.50 66.00/68.00 107.00/109.00 150.00/152.00
1200 29.00/30.50 66.00/68.00 107.00/109.00 150.00/152.00
1300 29.00/30.50 66.00/68.00 107.00/109.00 150.00/152.00
1400 28.50/30.00 65.50/67.50 106.50/108.50 149.50/151.50
1500 29.50/30.50 66.50/68.50 107.00/109.00 150.00/152.00
1600 29.25/30.75 66.25/68.25 107.00/109.00 150.00/152.00
1715 29.50/30.50 66.50/68.00 107.00/109.00 150.00/152.00
(C1osing Jan 5)
1715 30.75/31.75 67.50/69.00 108.50/110.50 151.50/153.50
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 185.00/187.00 223.00/225.00 259.00/261.00 295.00/297.00
1100 185.00/187.00 223.00/225.00 259.50/261.50 295.50/297.50
1200 185.00/187.00 223.00/225.00 259.00/261.00 295.00/297.00
1300 185.00/187.00 223.00/225.00 259.50/261.50 295.50/297.50
1400 184.50/186.50 222.50/224.50 258.50/260.50 294.50/296.50
1500 185.00/187.00 222.50/224.50 258.00/260.00 293.50/295.50
1600 185.00/187.00 222.00/224.00 257.50/259.50 292.50/294.50
1715 185.00/187.00 222.50/224.50 258.00/260.00 293.00/295.00
(C1osing Jan 5)
1715 186.50/188.50 224.50/226.50 261.00/263.00 297.50/299.50
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 330.00/332.00 365.00/367.00 399.00/401.00 431.00/433.00
1100 330.50/332.50 365.50/367.50 399.00/401.00 431.00/433.00
1200 330.00/332.00 364.50/366.50 398.00/400.00 430.00/432.00
1300 330.50/332.50 365.50/367.50 399.00/401.00 431.00/433.00
1400 329.50/331.50 364.00/366.00 397.50/399.50 429.50/431.50
1500 328.00/330.00 362.50/364.50 395.50/397.50 427.00/429.00
1600 327.00/329.00 361.00/363.00 394.00/396.00 426.00/428.00
1715 327.50/329.50 361.50/363.50 394.50/396.50 426.50/428.50
(C1osing Jan 5)
1715 333.00/335.00 368.00/370.00 402.00/404.00 434.00/436.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 7.80% 7.65% 7.64% 7.70% 7.54% 7.42%
1100 7.75% 7.66% 7.65% 7.71% 7.55% 7.43%
1200 7.75% 7.66% 7.65% 7.71% 7.55% 7.42%
1300 7.75% 7.67% 7.65% 7.72% 7.55% 7.43%
1400 7.66% 7.62% 7.62% 7.69% 7.53% 7.41%
1500 7.80% 7.69% 7.64% 7.70% 7.54% 7.40%
1600 7.77% 7.66% 7.62% 7.69% 7.51% 7.37%
1715 7.77% 7.65% 7.62% 7.69% 7.52% 7.38%
(C1osing Jan 5)
1715 7.77% 7.66% 7.64% 7.72% 7.55% 7.43%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 7.30% 7.23% 7.17% 7.11% 7.03% 6.94%
1100 7.33% 7.25% 7.19% 7.13% 7.04% 6.95%
1200 7.31% 7.24% 7.18% 7.11% 7.02% 6.93%
1300 7.33% 7.25% 7.20% 7.13% 7.04% 6.95%
1400 7.30% 7.23% 7.17% 7.10% 7.02% 6.93%
1500 7.27% 7.19% 7.13% 7.06% 6.97% 6.88%
1600 7.24% 7.15% 7.09% 7.02% 6.93% 6.85%
1715 7.25% 7.16% 7.10% 7.02% 6.94% 6.85%
(C1osing Jan 5)
1715 7.34% 7.26% 7.21% 7.15% 7.07% 6.97%
---------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.5700/63.5800 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank.