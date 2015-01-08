Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.33% 06.33% 06.33% (Jan 6) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.33% 06.33% 06.33% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 28.00/29.50 65.00/67.00 106.00/108.00 149.00/151.00 1100 28.00/29.00 64.75/66.75 105.50/107.50 148.50/150.50 1200 27.75/29.25 64.75/66.75 105.50/107.50 148.50/150.50 1300 27.75/29.25 64.75/66.75 105.50/107.50 148.50/150.50 1400 28.00/29.50 64.75/66.75 105.50/107.50 148.50/150.50 1500 27.75/29.25 64.75/66.75 105.75/107.75 148.75/150.75 1600 28.25/29.75 65.00/67.00 106.00/108.00 149.00/151.00 1715 27.75/29.25 64.50/66.50 105.50/107.50 148.50/150.50 (C1osing Jan 6) 1715 29.50/30.50 66.50/68.00 107.00/109.00 150.00/152.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 184.00/186.00 222.00/224.00 257.50/259.50 292.50/294.50 1100 183.50/185.50 221.00/223.00 256.50/258.50 291.50/293.50 1200 183.50/185.50 221.00/223.00 256.50/258.50 291.50/293.50 1300 183.50/185.50 221.50/223.50 257.00/259.00 292.00/294.00 1400 183.50/185.50 221.50/223.50 256.50/258.50 291.50/293.50 1500 183.75/185.75 221.50/223.50 256.50/258.50 291.50/293.50 1600 184.00/186.00 222.00/224.00 257.00/259.00 292.00/294.00 1715 183.50/185.50 221.50/223.50 256.50/258.50 291.50/293.50 (C1osing Jan 6) 1715 185.00/187.00 222.50/224.50 258.00/260.00 293.00/295.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 327.50/329.50 361.50/363.50 394.50/396.50 426.50/428.50 1100 325.50/327.50 359.00/361.00 392.00/394.00 423.50/425.50 1200 325.50/327.50 359.00/361.00 392.00/394.00 423.50/425.50 1300 326.00/328.00 359.50/361.50 392.50/394.50 424.00/426.00 1400 326.00/328.00 359.50/361.50 392.50/394.50 424.00/426.00 1500 325.50/327.50 359.00/361.00 392.00/394.00 423.50/425.50 1600 326.00/328.00 359.50/361.50 392.50/394.50 424.00/426.00 1715 326.00/328.00 359.50/361.50 392.50/394.50 424.00/426.00 (C1osing Jan 6) 1715 327.50/329.50 361.50/363.50 394.50/396.50 426.50/428.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.80% 7.68% 7.66% 7.70% 7.54% 7.41% 1100 7.76% 7.66% 7.64% 7.68% 7.53% 7.39% 1200 7.76% 7.65% 7.63% 7.67% 7.52% 7.38% 1300 7.76% 7.66% 7.64% 7.68% 7.53% 7.41% 1400 7.80% 7.66% 7.64% 7.68% 7.54% 7.40% 1500 7.77% 7.67% 7.66% 7.70% 7.54% 7.41% 1600 7.85% 7.70% 7.68% 7.72% 7.57% 7.43% 1715 7.77% 7.67% 7.66% 7.71% 7.56% 7.43% (C1osing Jan 6) 1715 7.77% 7.65% 7.62% 7.69% 7.52% 7.38% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.28% 7.20% 7.14% 7.06% 6.97% 6.87% 1100 7.27% 7.17% 7.10% 7.02% 6.93% 6.83% 1200 7.26% 7.17% 7.09% 7.01% 6.93% 6.83% 1300 7.28% 7.18% 7.11% 7.03% 6.94% 6.84% 1400 7.27% 7.18% 7.11% 7.03% 6.94% 6.84% 1500 7.27% 7.18% 7.10% 7.02% 6.94% 6.84% 1600 7.29% 7.20% 7.12% 7.04% 6.95% 6.85% 1715 7.29% 7.20% 7.13% 7.05% 6.97% 6.87% (C1osing Jan 6) 1715 7.25% 7.16% 7.10% 7.02% 6.94% 6.85% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.1700/63.1800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com