Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60
06.46% 06.46% 06.46%
(Jan 9)
1000 04.60/06.10 03.50/04.50 01.10/01.60
06.74% 06.84% 06.45%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JAN FEB MAR APR
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 20.50/22.00 57.75/59.25 98.00/100.00 141.50/143.50
1100 20.50/22.00 57.50/59.50 99.00/101.00 142.25/144.25
1200 20.50/22.00 57.00/59.00 98.00/100.00 141.50/143.50
1300 20.50/22.00 57.00/59.00 97.50/99.50 140.50/142.50
1400 21.00/23.00 57.75/59.75 98.50/100.50 141.50/143.50
1500 21.00/22.00 57.75/58.75 98.75/99.75 141.50/143.50
1600 21.00/22.00 57.50/59.00 98.25/99.75 141.50/143.50
1715 21.00/22.50 57.50/59.50 98.00/100.00 141.50/143.50
(C1osing Jan 9)
1715 22.00/23.50 59.00/61.00 100.00/102.00 144.00/146.00
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 177.00/179.00 215.50/217.50 251.50/253.50 287.00/289.00
1100 177.50/179.50 216.00/218.00 252.00/254.00 287.50/289.50
1200 177.00/179.00 215.50/217.50 251.50/253.50 287.00/289.00
1300 175.50/177.50 213.50/215.50 249.50/251.50 285.00/287.00
1400 176.75/178.75 215.00/217.00 251.00/253.00 286.50/288.50
1500 177.00/179.00 215.00/217.00 251.00/253.00 286.50/288.50
1600 177.00/179.00 215.50/217.50 251.50/253.50 287.00/289.00
1715 177.00/179.00 215.50/217.50 251.50/253.50 287.00/289.00
(C1osing Jan 9)
1715 179.50/181.50 218.00/220.00 254.00/256.00 289.50/291.50
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 322.00/324.00 356.00/358.00 389.00/391.00 421.00/423.00
1100 322.50/324.50 356.50/358.50 389.50/391.50 421.50/423.50
1200 321.50/323.50 355.50/357.50 388.50/390.50 420.50/422.50
1300 319.50/321.50 353.00/355.00 386.00/388.00 418.00/420.00
1400 321.00/323.00 355.00/357.00 388.25/390.25 420.00/422.00
1500 321.50/323.50 355.50/357.50 388.50/390.50 420.50/422.50
1600 322.00/324.00 356.00/358.00 389.00/391.00 421.00/423.00
1715 322.00/324.00 356.00/358.00 389.00/391.00 421.00/423.00
(C1osing Jan 9)
1715 324.50/326.50 358.50/360.50 391.50/393.50 423.50/425.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 7.78% 7.69% 7.79% 7.81% 7.67% 7.55%
1100 7.81% 7.75% 7.85% 7.84% 7.69% 7.57%
1200 7.75% 7.68% 7.79% 7.81% 7.66% 7.55%
1300 7.74% 7.65% 7.74% 7.75% 7.59% 7.48%
1400 7.87% 7.73% 7.80% 7.80% 7.64% 7.53%
1500 7.79% 7.70% 7.80% 7.81% 7.65% 7.53%
1600 7.78% 7.68% 7.78% 7.80% 7.66% 7.54%
1715 7.83% 7.70% 7.79% 7.81% 7.67% 7.55%
(C1osing Jan 9)
1715 7.82% 7.74% 7.81% 7.85% 7.69% 7.57%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 7.44% 7.36% 7.29% 7.20% 7.11% 7.02%
1100 7.45% 7.37% 7.30% 7.21% 7.12% 7.03%
1200 7.44% 7.35% 7.28% 7.19% 7.10% 7.01%
1300 7.38% 7.30% 7.23% 7.14% 7.05% 6.97%
1400 7.42% 7.33% 7.26% 7.17% 7.09% 7.00%
1500 7.42% 7.34% 7.27% 7.19% 7.10% 7.01%
1600 7.43% 7.34% 7.28% 7.19% 7.10% 7.01%
1715 7.44% 7.35% 7.29% 7.20% 7.11% 7.02%
(C1osing Jan 9)
1715 7.45% 7.36% 7.30% 7.21% 7.11% 7.02%
---------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.1600/62.1700 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.