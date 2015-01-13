Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.88% 05.88% 05.88% (Jan 12) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.46% 06.46% 06.46% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 19.25/20.75 55.75/57.75 96.50/98.50 139.50/141.50 1100 19.75/20.75 56.25/57.25 97.00/98.00 140.50/141.50 1200 19.50/21.00 56.00/58.00 96.50/98.50 140.00/142.00 1300 19.50/21.00 56.00/58.00 96.50/98.50 140.00/142.00 1400 19.50/21.00 56.00/58.00 96.50/98.50 139.50/141.50 1500 19.50/21.00 56.00/58.00 96.50/98.50 140.00/142.00 1600 19.75/21.25 56.25/58.25 97.00/99.00 140.00/142.00 1715 19.50/21.00 56.25/58.25 97.00/99.00 140.25/142.25 (C1osing Jan 12) 1715 21.00/22.50 57.50/59.50 98.00/100.00 141.50/143.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 174.50/176.50 212.50/214.50 248.00/250.00 283.25/285.25 1100 175.00/177.00 213.00/215.00 249.00/251.00 284.50/286.50 1200 175.00/177.00 212.50/214.50 248.50/250.50 284.00/286.00 1300 175.00/177.00 212.50/214.50 248.00/250.00 283.50/285.50 1400 174.50/176.50 212.00/214.00 247.50/249.50 282.50/284.50 1500 175.00/177.00 212.50/214.50 248.00/250.00 283.00/285.00 1600 175.00/177.00 212.50/214.50 248.00/250.00 283.00/285.00 1715 175.25/177.25 213.00/215.00 248.50/250.50 284.00/286.00 (C1osing Jan 12) 1715 177.00/179.00 215.50/217.50 251.50/253.50 287.00/289.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 317.50/319.50 351.00/353.00 383.50/385.50 415.50/417.50 1100 319.00/321.00 352.50/354.50 385.00/387.00 417.50/419.50 1200 318.50/320.50 352.50/354.50 385.50/387.50 417.50/419.50 1300 318.00/320.00 352.00/354.00 385.00/387.00 417.00/419.00 1400 317.00/319.00 351.00/353.00 384.00/386.00 416.00/418.00 1500 317.50/319.50 351.50/353.50 384.50/386.50 416.50/418.50 1600 317.50/319.50 351.50/353.50 384.50/386.50 416.50/418.50 1715 318.00/320.00 352.00/354.00 385.00/387.00 417.00/419.00 (C1osing Jan 12) 1715 322.00/324.00 356.00/358.00 389.00/391.00 421.00/423.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.77% 7.68% 7.77% 7.77% 7.62% 7.49% 1100 7.78% 7.68% 7.79% 7.79% 7.64% 7.51% 1200 7.81% 7.69% 7.79% 7.80% 7.63% 7.50% 1300 7.81% 7.69% 7.79% 7.79% 7.63% 7.49% 1400 7.81% 7.69% 7.77% 7.77% 7.61% 7.48% 1500 7.80% 7.68% 7.78% 7.78% 7.62% 7.48% 1600 7.85% 7.72% 7.80% 7.79% 7.62% 7.49% 1715 7.84% 7.72% 7.81% 7.80% 7.64% 7.50% (C1osing Jan 12) 1715 7.83% 7.70% 7.79% 7.81% 7.67% 7.55% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.37% 7.29% 7.22% 7.13% 7.04% 6.95% 1100 7.40% 7.32% 7.25% 7.16% 7.07% 6.98% 1200 7.39% 7.31% 7.25% 7.16% 7.08% 6.99% 1300 7.37% 7.30% 7.23% 7.15% 7.07% 6.98% 1400 7.35% 7.28% 7.21% 7.13% 7.05% 6.96% 1500 7.36% 7.28% 7.21% 7.13% 7.05% 6.96% 1600 7.36% 7.28% 7.22% 7.14% 7.05% 6.96% 1715 7.38% 7.30% 7.23% 7.15% 7.06% 6.97% (C1osing Jan 12) 1715 7.44% 7.35% 7.29% 7.20% 7.11% 7.02% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.1400/62.1500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com