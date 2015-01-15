Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.47% 06.47% 06.47% (Jan 13) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.88% 05.88% 05.88% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.00/19.50 54.50/56.50 95.00/97.00 138.50/140.50 1100 18.50/20.00 55.00/57.00 96.00/98.00 139.50/141.50 1200 18.50/19.50 55.00/57.00 96.00/98.00 139.50/141.50 1300 18.00/19.50 55.00/57.00 96.00/98.00 139.50/141.50 1400 18.00/19.50 55.00/57.00 96.00/98.00 139.50/141.50 1500 18.00/19.50 54.75/56.75 95.50/97.50 139.00/141.00 1600 18.00/19.50 54.75/56.75 95.50/97.50 139.00/141.00 1715 18.75/19.75 55.25/56.75 96.00/97.50 139.00/141.00 (C1osing Jan 13) 1715 19.50/21.00 56.25/58.25 97.00/99.00 140.25/142.25 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 173.50/175.50 211.50/213.50 247.00/249.00 282.00/284.00 1100 174.50/176.50 212.50/214.50 248.00/250.00 283.00/285.00 1200 174.50/176.50 212.50/214.50 248.00/250.00 283.50/285.50 1300 174.50/176.50 212.00/214.00 247.50/249.50 283.00/285.00 1400 174.00/176.00 211.00/213.00 246.50/248.50 281.50/283.50 1500 173.00/175.00 210.00/212.00 245.00/247.00 280.00/282.00 1600 173.00/175.00 210.00/212.00 245.00/247.00 280.00/282.00 1715 173.00/175.00 210.00/212.00 245.00/247.00 280.00/282.00 (C1osing Jan 13) 1715 175.25/177.25 213.00/215.00 248.50/250.50 284.00/286.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 316.50/318.50 350.50/352.50 383.50/385.50 415.50/417.50 1100 317.50/319.50 351.50/353.50 384.50/386.50 416.50/418.50 1200 318.00/320.00 352.00/354.00 385.00/387.00 417.00/419.00 1300 317.50/319.50 351.50/353.50 384.50/386.50 416.50/418.50 1400 315.50/317.50 349.50/351.50 382.50/384.50 414.50/416.50 1500 314.00/316.00 348.00/350.00 381.00/383.00 413.00/415.00 1600 314.00/316.00 348.00/350.00 380.75/382.75 412.50/414.50 1715 314.00/316.00 348.00/350.00 380.75/382.75 412.50/414.50 (C1osing Jan 13) 1715 318.00/320.00 352.00/354.00 385.00/387.00 417.00/419.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.78% 7.67% 7.79% 7.77% 7.63% 7.50% 1100 7.86% 7.74% 7.84% 7.81% 7.66% 7.52% 1200 7.85% 7.74% 7.84% 7.81% 7.66% 7.52% 1300 7.83% 7.74% 7.84% 7.81% 7.64% 7.50% 1400 7.83% 7.74% 7.84% 7.79% 7.62% 7.47% 1500 7.80% 7.70% 7.81% 7.75% 7.57% 7.43% 1600 7.80% 7.70% 7.81% 7.75% 7.58% 7.43% 1715 7.86% 7.72% 7.81% 7.75% 7.57% 7.43% (C1osing Jan 13) 1715 7.84% 7.72% 7.81% 7.80% 7.64% 7.50% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.37% 7.29% 7.23% 7.15% 7.06% 6.96% 1100 7.39% 7.31% 7.24% 7.16% 7.07% 6.97% 1200 7.40% 7.32% 7.25% 7.17% 7.08% 6.98% 1300 7.39% 7.31% 7.24% 7.16% 7.07% 6.97% 1400 7.35% 7.27% 7.20% 7.12% 7.03% 6.94% 1500 7.31% 7.23% 7.16% 7.09% 7.00% 6.91% 1600 7.31% 7.23% 7.17% 7.09% 7.00% 6.90% 1715 7.31% 7.23% 7.16% 7.09% 7.00% 6.90% (C1osing Jan 13) 1715 7.38% 7.30% 7.23% 7.15% 7.06% 6.97% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.1800/62.1900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com