Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.50/07.50 01.10/01.60 04.50/06.50 06.50% 06.50% 06.65% (Jan 14) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.47% 06.47% 06.47% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 12.50/14.00 49.00/51.00 89.00/91.00 131.50/133.50 1100 12.50/14.00 49.00/51.00 89.00/91.00 131.50/133.50 1200 12.50/14.00 48.75/50.75 89.00/91.00 132.00/134.00 1300 12.50/14.00 48.75/50.75 89.00/91.00 131.50/133.50 1400 12.50/14.00 48.50/50.50 88.00/90.00 130.00/132.00 1500 12.50/14.00 48.50/50.50 88.50/90.50 131.00/133.00 1600 12.75/14.25 48.75/50.75 89.25/91.25 132.00/134.00 1715 12.50/14.00 48.75/50.75 89.00/91.00 132.00/134.00 (C1osing Jan 14) 1715 18.75/19.75 55.25/56.75 96.00/97.50 139.00/141.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 165.00/167.00 201.00/203.00 235.50/237.50 270.00/272.00 1100 165.00/167.00 201.00/203.00 235.50/237.50 269.50/271.50 1200 165.00/167.00 201.00/203.00 235.50/237.50 269.50/271.50 1300 164.50/166.50 200.50/202.50 235.00/237.00 269.00/271.00 1400 163.00/165.00 198.50/200.50 232.50/234.50 266.00/268.00 1500 164.00/166.00 200.00/202.00 234.50/236.50 268.00/270.00 1600 165.50/167.50 201.50/203.50 236.00/238.00 270.00/272.00 1715 165.50/167.50 201.50/203.50 236.00/238.00 270.00/272.00 (C1osing Jan 14) 1715 173.00/175.00 210.00/212.00 245.00/247.00 280.00/282.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 303.50/305.50 337.00/339.00 369.50/371.50 400.50/402.50 1100 303.00/305.00 336.50/338.50 369.00/371.00 400.00/402.00 1200 303.50/305.50 337.00/339.00 369.50/371.50 401.00/403.00 1300 303.00/305.00 336.50/338.50 369.00/371.00 400.00/402.00 1400 299.00/301.00 332.00/334.00 364.00/366.00 395.00/397.00 1500 301.50/303.50 334.50/336.50 366.50/368.50 397.50/399.50 1600 303.50/305.50 336.50/338.50 369.00/371.00 400.00/402.00 1715 303.50/305.50 336.50/338.50 369.00/371.00 400.50/402.50 (C1osing Jan 14) 1715 314.00/316.00 348.00/350.00 380.75/382.75 412.50/414.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.78% 7.64% 7.77% 7.66% 7.45% 7.32% 1100 7.77% 7.63% 7.76% 7.66% 7.45% 7.32% 1200 7.75% 7.63% 7.79% 7.67% 7.46% 7.32% 1300 7.75% 7.64% 7.78% 7.65% 7.44% 7.31% 1400 7.74% 7.58% 7.71% 7.60% 7.39% 7.26% 1500 7.73% 7.60% 7.75% 7.64% 7.43% 7.30% 1600 7.73% 7.62% 7.77% 7.67% 7.45% 7.32% 1715 7.71% 7.59% 7.75% 7.65% 7.44% 7.30% (C1osing Jan 14) 1715 7.86% 7.72% 7.81% 7.75% 7.57% 7.43% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.21% 7.13% 7.07% 7.00% 6.90% 6.83% 1100 7.20% 7.11% 7.06% 6.98% 6.89% 6.81% 1200 7.21% 7.13% 7.08% 7.00% 6.91% 6.83% 1300 7.20% 7.12% 7.07% 6.99% 6.90% 6.81% 1400 7.14% 7.05% 7.00% 6.92% 6.83% 6.75% 1500 7.18% 7.10% 7.04% 6.96% 6.87% 6.78% 1600 7.20% 7.11% 7.05% 6.97% 6.88% 6.79% 1715 7.18% 7.10% 7.03% 6.96% 6.87% 6.78% (C1osing Jan 14) 1715 7.31% 7.23% 7.16% 7.09% 7.00% 6.90% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.0550/62.0650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com