Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.75/06.25 04.75/06.25 N/A 06.98% 06.98% N/A (Jan 15) 1000 05.50/07.50 01.10/01.60 04.50/06.50 06.50% 06.50% 06.65% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 12.00/13.50 48.00/50.00 88.00/90.00 130.50/132.50 1100 12.50/14.00 48.50/50.50 88.50/90.50 131.00/133.00 1200 12.00/13.50 48.00/50.00 88.00/90.00 130.50/132.50 1300 12.50/13.50 48.25/49.75 88.25/89.75 130.50/132.50 1400 12.50/13.50 48.75/49.75 88.75/89.75 131.25/132.25 1500 12.50/14.00 48.50/50.50 88.50/90.50 131.00/133.00 1600 12.50/14.00 48.50/50.50 88.50/90.50 131.00/133.00 1715 12.50/13.50 48.50/50.00 88.50/90.00 130.50/132.50 (C1osing Jan 15) 1715 12.50/14.00 48.75/50.75 89.00/91.00 132.00/134.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 164.00/166.00 200.00/202.00 234.00/236.00 267.50/269.50 1100 164.00/166.00 200.00/202.00 234.00/236.00 267.50/269.50 1200 163.50/165.50 199.50/201.50 233.00/235.00 266.50/268.50 1300 163.50/165.50 199.50/201.50 233.00/235.00 266.50/268.50 1400 164.00/166.00 200.00/202.00 233.50/235.50 267.00/269.00 1500 164.00/166.00 200.00/202.00 234.00/236.00 267.50/269.50 1600 164.50/166.50 200.50/202.50 234.00/236.00 267.50/269.50 1715 163.50/165.50 199.50/201.50 233.50/235.50 266.50/268.50 (C1osing Jan 15) 1715 165.50/167.50 201.50/203.50 236.00/238.00 270.00/272.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 301.00/303.00 334.00/336.00 366.00/368.00 397.00/399.00 1100 300.50/302.50 333.50/335.50 365.50/367.50 396.50/398.50 1200 299.50/301.50 332.50/334.50 364.50/366.50 395.50/397.50 1300 299.50/301.50 332.00/334.00 364.00/366.00 395.00/397.00 1400 300.00/302.00 332.50/334.50 364.50/366.50 395.50/397.50 1500 300.50/302.50 333.50/335.50 365.50/367.50 396.50/398.50 1600 300.00/302.00 332.50/334.50 364.50/366.50 395.50/397.50 1715 299.50/301.50 332.00/334.00 364.00/366.00 395.00/397.00 (C1osing Jan 15) 1715 303.50/305.50 336.50/338.50 369.00/371.00 400.50/402.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.57% 7.50% 7.66% 7.57% 7.38% 7.24% 1100 7.69% 7.57% 7.72% 7.60% 7.40% 7.26% 1200 7.59% 7.52% 7.68% 7.58% 7.38% 7.23% 1300 7.61% 7.52% 7.69% 7.58% 7.38% 7.24% 1400 7.64% 7.54% 7.70% 7.60% 7.40% 7.25% 1500 7.69% 7.57% 7.72% 7.60% 7.40% 7.26% 1600 7.67% 7.55% 7.70% 7.60% 7.40% 7.25% 1715 7.65% 7.55% 7.70% 7.58% 7.38% 7.25% (C1osing Jan 15) 1715 7.71% 7.59% 7.75% 7.65% 7.44% 7.30% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.12% 7.03% 6.98% 6.90% 6.81% 6.72% 1100 7.13% 7.04% 6.98% 6.90% 6.82% 6.73% 1200 7.11% 7.02% 6.96% 6.89% 6.80% 6.72% 1300 7.11% 7.03% 6.96% 6.88% 6.80% 6.72% 1400 7.12% 7.03% 6.97% 6.89% 6.80% 6.72% 1500 7.13% 7.04% 6.98% 6.91% 6.82% 6.73% 1600 7.12% 7.02% 6.95% 6.87% 6.79% 6.70% 1715 7.12% 7.03% 6.96% 6.88% 6.80% 6.72% (C1osing Jan 15) 1715 7.18% 7.10% 7.03% 6.96% 6.87% 6.78% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.8650/61.8750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com