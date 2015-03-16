Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.00/01.60 06.38% 06.38% 06.38% (Mar 13) 1000 04.50/06.00 03.50/04.50 01.00/01.50 06.56% 06.80% 05.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.00/19.50 64.00/66.00 101.00/103.00 142.00/144.00 1100 17.75/19.25 63.50/65.50 100.00/102.00 141.00/143.00 1200 18.25/19.25 64.00/65.50 100.50/102.50 141.00/143.00 1300 17.50/19.00 63.00/65.00 99.50/101.50 140.50/142.50 1400 17.50/19.00 63.00/65.00 99.50/101.50 140.50/142.50 1500 18.25/19.25 63.50/65.00 100.25/101.75 140.50/142.50 1600 17.00/19.00 62.50/64.50 99.00/101.00 139.50/141.50 1715 17.50/19.50 63.00/65.00 99.50/101.50 140.00/142.00 (C1osing Mar 13) 1715 19.75/20.75 65.00/67.00 102.00/104.00 143.00/145.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 181.50/183.50 221.00/223.00 260.00/262.00 297.50/299.50 1100 180.00/182.00 219.00/221.00 257.50/259.50 295.00/297.00 1200 180.50/182.50 219.75/221.75 258.00/260.00 295.00/297.00 1300 179.50/181.50 218.50/220.50 257.00/259.00 294.50/296.50 1400 179.50/181.50 218.50/220.50 257.00/259.00 294.50/296.50 1500 179.50/181.50 218.50/220.50 256.50/258.50 293.50/295.50 1600 179.00/181.00 218.00/220.00 256.50/258.50 294.00/296.00 1715 179.00/181.00 218.00/220.00 256.50/258.50 294.00/296.00 (C1osing Mar 13) 1715 182.50/184.50 222.00/224.00 261.00/263.00 298.50/300.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 334.50/336.50 371.50/373.50 405.00/407.00 437.50/439.50 1100 332.00/334.00 369.00/371.00 402.50/404.50 435.00/437.00 1200 331.75/333.75 368.25/370.25 401.50/403.50 434.00/436.00 1300 331.50/333.50 368.50/370.50 402.00/404.00 434.50/436.50 1400 331.50/333.50 368.50/370.50 402.00/404.00 434.50/436.50 1500 330.50/332.50 367.00/369.00 400.50/402.50 433.00/435.00 1600 331.00/333.00 367.50/369.50 401.00/403.00 433.50/435.50 1715 331.00/333.00 367.50/369.50 401.00/403.00 433.50/435.50 (C1osing Mar 13) 1715 335.50/337.50 372.50/374.50 406.00/408.00 438.50/440.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.72% 8.36% 8.05% 7.88% 7.79% 7.74% 1100 8.65% 8.30% 7.99% 7.83% 7.73% 7.67% 1200 8.70% 8.34% 8.01% 7.85% 7.76% 7.70% 1300 8.58% 8.25% 7.97% 7.81% 7.71% 7.66% 1400 8.59% 8.26% 7.97% 7.81% 7.71% 7.66% 1500 8.64% 8.29% 7.98% 7.81% 7.71% 7.65% 1600 8.51% 8.21% 7.91% 7.78% 7.69% 7.64% 1715 8.60% 8.26% 7.95% 7.79% 7.69% 7.65% (C1osing Mar 13) 1715 8.63% 8.32% 8.02% 7.87% 7.77% 7.72% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.68% 7.60% 7.53% 7.45% 7.35% 7.23% 1100 7.62% 7.55% 7.49% 7.42% 7.32% 7.21% 1200 7.64% 7.56% 7.48% 7.40% 7.30% 7.20% 1300 7.61% 7.55% 7.48% 7.41% 7.31% 7.20% 1400 7.62% 7.55% 7.48% 7.41% 7.31% 7.20% 1500 7.59% 7.52% 7.45% 7.38% 7.28% 7.18% 1600 7.60% 7.53% 7.46% 7.39% 7.29% 7.19% 1715 7.60% 7.54% 7.46% 7.39% 7.29% 7.19% (C1osing Mar 13) 1715 7.67% 7.59% 7.52% 7.44% 7.34% 7.23% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.8050/62.8150 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com