Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/03.10 01.25/01.55 01.25/01.55 07.28% 07.28% 07.28% (Mar 17) 1000 02.00/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 05.82% 06.40% 06.40% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.50/16.50 59.50/61.50 96.50/98.50 137.00/139.00 1100 14.50/16.50 59.00/61.00 96.00/98.00 136.25/138.25 1200 14.75/15.75 59.50/60.50 96.50/97.50 136.50/138.50 1300 14.75/15.75 59.50/61.00 96.50/98.50 137.00/139.00 1400 14.75/15.75 59.75/60.75 97.00/98.00 137.00/139.00 1500 15.00/17.00 60.00/62.00 97.00/99.00 137.50/139.50 1600 14.50/16.00 59.75/61.75 97.00/99.00 137.50/139.50 1715 15.00/16.00 60.00/61.50 97.00/99.00 137.50/139.50 (C1osing Mar 17) 1715 16.00/18.00 61.00/63.00 98.00/100.00 138.50/140.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 176.00/178.00 214.50/216.50 253.00/255.00 290.00/292.00 1100 175.25/177.25 214.25/216.25 252.50/254.50 289.50/291.50 1200 175.50/177.50 214.50/216.50 252.75/254.75 290.00/292.00 1300 176.00/178.00 215.00/217.00 253.50/255.50 291.00/293.00 1400 176.00/178.00 215.00/217.00 253.50/255.50 291.00/293.00 1500 176.50/178.50 215.50/217.50 254.00/256.00 291.50/293.50 1600 176.50/178.50 215.50/217.50 254.00/256.00 291.50/293.50 1715 176.50/178.50 215.50/217.50 254.00/256.00 291.50/293.50 (C1osing Mar 17) 1715 177.50/179.50 216.50/218.50 255.00/257.00 292.50/294.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 327.00/329.00 363.50/365.50 397.50/399.50 430.50/432.50 1100 326.50/328.50 363.00/365.00 397.00/399.00 430.00/432.00 1200 327.00/329.00 363.50/365.50 397.50/399.50 430.50/432.50 1300 328.00/330.00 365.00/367.00 399.00/401.00 432.00/434.00 1400 328.00/330.00 365.00/367.00 399.50/401.50 432.50/434.50 1500 328.50/330.50 365.50/367.50 399.50/401.50 432.50/434.50 1600 329.00/331.00 366.00/368.00 400.50/402.50 434.00/436.00 1715 328.50/330.50 365.50/367.50 400.00/402.00 433.50/435.50 (C1osing Mar 17) 1715 329.50/331.50 366.50/368.50 400.50/402.50 433.50/435.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.54% 8.21% 7.92% 7.79% 7.68% 7.63% 1100 8.48% 8.16% 7.88% 7.75% 7.67% 7.62% 1200 8.47% 8.16% 7.89% 7.76% 7.67% 7.63% 1300 8.51% 8.21% 7.93% 7.79% 7.70% 7.65% 1400 8.50% 8.20% 7.92% 7.79% 7.69% 7.65% 1500 8.63% 8.25% 7.95% 7.80% 7.71% 7.66% 1600 8.56% 8.25% 7.95% 7.81% 7.71% 7.66% 1715 8.58% 8.25% 7.95% 7.81% 7.71% 7.66% (C1osing Mar 17) 1715 8.55% 8.23% 7.95% 7.79% 7.70% 7.65% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.58% 7.51% 7.44% 7.38% 7.28% 7.18% 1100 7.57% 7.50% 7.43% 7.37% 7.27% 7.18% 1200 7.58% 7.51% 7.44% 7.38% 7.28% 7.19% 1300 7.61% 7.54% 7.48% 7.42% 7.32% 7.22% 1400 7.60% 7.54% 7.47% 7.42% 7.32% 7.22% 1500 7.61% 7.54% 7.47% 7.41% 7.31% 7.21% 1600 7.62% 7.55% 7.49% 7.44% 7.34% 7.24% 1715 7.62% 7.55% 7.48% 7.43% 7.33% 7.23% (C1osing Mar 17) 1715 7.61% 7.54% 7.47% 7.41% 7.31% 7.21% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.6900/62.7000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com