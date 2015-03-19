Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.40 01.00/01.60 03.00/04.80 05.85% 05.85% 05.85% (Mar 18) 1000 02.50/03.10 01.25/01.55 01.25/01.55 07.28% 07.28% 07.28% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.50/12.00 55.50/57.50 93.00/95.00 133.50/135.50 1100 10.50/12.00 56.00/58.00 94.00/96.00 135.00/137.00 1200 10.00/11.50 56.00/58.00 94.00/96.00 135.50/137.50 1300 10.50/12.00 56.25/58.25 94.25/96.25 135.50/137.50 1400 10.75/11.75 56.50/58.00 94.50/96.50 135.50/137.50 1500 10.50/12.50 56.25/58.25 95.00/97.00 136.50/138.50 1600 10.75/11.75 56.50/58.00 94.75/96.25 136.00/138.00 1715 10.50/12.00 56.25/58.25 94.50/96.50 136.00/138.00 (C1osing Mar 18) 1715 15.00/16.00 60.00/61.50 97.00/99.00 137.50/139.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 173.00/175.00 212.50/214.50 251.50/253.50 289.50/291.50 1100 175.00/177.00 215.00/217.00 255.00/257.00 293.00/295.00 1200 175.50/177.50 215.50/217.50 255.50/257.50 294.00/296.00 1300 175.50/177.50 215.50/217.50 255.00/257.00 293.00/295.00 1400 175.50/177.50 215.50/217.50 254.50/256.50 292.50/294.50 1500 176.50/178.50 216.50/218.50 256.00/258.00 294.50/296.50 1600 176.00/178.00 216.00/218.00 255.50/257.50 294.00/296.00 1715 176.00/178.00 216.00/218.00 255.50/257.50 294.25/296.25 (C1osing Mar 18) 1715 176.50/178.50 215.50/217.50 254.00/256.00 291.50/293.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 327.00/329.00 364.50/366.50 399.00/401.00 433.00/435.00 1100 331.00/333.00 368.50/370.50 403.00/405.00 437.00/439.00 1200 332.00/334.00 369.50/371.50 404.00/406.00 438.00/440.00 1300 330.50/332.50 368.00/370.00 402.50/404.50 436.50/438.50 1400 330.00/332.00 367.00/369.00 401.50/403.50 435.50/437.50 1500 332.00/334.00 369.50/371.50 404.00/406.00 438.00/440.00 1600 332.00/334.00 369.50/371.50 404.00/406.00 438.00/440.00 1715 332.00/334.00 369.50/371.50 404.00/406.00 438.00/440.00 (C1osing Mar 18) 1715 328.50/330.50 365.50/367.50 400.00/402.00 433.50/435.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.67% 8.24% 7.99% 7.86% 7.77% 7.74% 1100 8.74% 8.32% 8.07% 7.94% 7.86% 7.84% 1200 8.72% 8.32% 8.10% 7.96% 7.88% 7.85% 1300 8.76% 8.33% 8.09% 7.95% 7.87% 7.83% 1400 8.75% 8.34% 8.08% 7.94% 7.85% 7.81% 1500 8.75% 8.37% 8.13% 7.98% 7.89% 7.85% 1600 8.75% 8.34% 8.11% 7.97% 7.88% 7.84% 1715 8.76% 8.35% 8.12% 7.98% 7.88% 7.85% (C1osing Mar 18) 1715 8.58% 8.25% 7.95% 7.81% 7.71% 7.66% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.70% 7.63% 7.57% 7.51% 7.42% 7.32% 1100 7.79% 7.72% 7.65% 7.58% 7.48% 7.37% 1200 7.82% 7.74% 7.67% 7.60% 7.50% 7.39% 1300 7.78% 7.70% 7.63% 7.56% 7.47% 7.36% 1400 7.75% 7.67% 7.60% 7.53% 7.44% 7.33% 1500 7.80% 7.72% 7.64% 7.57% 7.48% 7.37% 1600 7.79% 7.72% 7.65% 7.58% 7.48% 7.37% 1715 7.81% 7.73% 7.66% 7.59% 7.49% 7.38% (C1osing Mar 18) 1715 7.62% 7.55% 7.48% 7.43% 7.33% 7.23% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.5150/62.5250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com