Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.50/06.00 03.50/04.50 01.00/01.50 06.56% 06.81% 05.83% (Mar 19) 1000 04.00/06.40 01.00/01.60 03.00/04.80 05.85% 05.85% 05.85% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.00/11.00 55.00/57.00 93.50/95.50 135.25/137.25 1100 09.00/10.50 55.00/57.00 93.00/95.00 134.50/136.50 1200 09.50/10.25 55.75/56.50 94.00/95.00 135.50/136.50 1300 09.00/11.00 55.50/57.50 93.50/95.50 135.00/137.00 1400 09.00/10.00 55.00/57.00 93.00/95.00 134.50/136.50 1500 09.00/10.50 55.25/57.25 93.25/95.25 135.00/137.00 1600 09.00/10.00 55.50/57.00 93.50/95.50 135.00/137.00 1715 09.25/10.25 55.25/56.75 93.25/94.75 134.50/136.50 (C1osing Mar 19) 1715 10.50/12.00 56.25/58.25 94.50/96.50 136.00/138.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 175.75/177.75 216.00/218.00 256.00/258.00 295.00/297.00 1100 175.00/177.00 215.50/217.50 255.50/257.50 295.00/297.00 1200 176.00/177.50 216.50/218.00 256.50/258.00 296.00/297.50 1300 175.50/177.50 216.00/218.00 256.00/258.00 295.00/297.00 1400 175.00/177.00 215.50/217.50 255.50/257.50 295.00/297.00 1500 175.50/177.50 216.00/218.00 256.00/258.00 295.50/297.50 1600 175.50/177.50 216.00/218.00 256.00/258.00 295.50/297.50 1715 175.00/177.00 215.00/217.00 255.00/257.00 294.50/296.50 (C1osing Mar 19) 1715 176.00/178.00 216.00/218.00 255.50/257.50 294.25/296.25 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 333.25/335.25 371.00/373.00 406.00/408.00 440.50/442.50 1100 333.50/335.50 372.00/374.00 407.50/409.50 442.00/444.00 1200 334.50/336.00 373.00/374.50 408.50/410.00 443.50/445.00 1300 333.50/335.50 372.00/374.00 407.25/409.25 442.00/444.00 1400 333.50/335.50 372.00/374.00 407.25/409.25 442.00/444.00 1500 334.00/336.00 372.50/374.50 408.00/410.00 443.00/445.00 1600 334.00/336.00 372.50/374.50 408.00/410.00 443.00/445.00 1715 333.00/335.00 371.00/373.00 406.25/408.25 441.00/443.00 (C1osing Mar 19) 1715 332.00/334.00 369.50/371.50 404.00/406.00 438.00/440.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.81% 8.38% 8.14% 8.01% 7.93% 7.89% 1100 8.80% 8.34% 8.10% 7.98% 7.91% 7.88% 1200 8.83% 8.39% 8.14% 8.02% 7.95% 7.91% 1300 8.89% 8.39% 8.13% 8.01% 7.93% 7.90% 1400 8.79% 8.34% 8.10% 7.98% 7.91% 7.88% 1500 8.84% 8.36% 8.13% 8.00% 7.93% 7.90% 1600 8.83% 8.39% 8.14% 8.01% 7.93% 7.90% 1715 8.81% 8.35% 8.11% 7.99% 7.90% 7.88% (C1osing Mar 19) 1715 8.76% 8.35% 8.12% 7.98% 7.88% 7.85% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.85% 7.78% 7.70% 7.64% 7.55% 7.43% 1100 7.86% 7.79% 7.73% 7.67% 7.58% 7.46% 1200 7.88% 7.82% 7.75% 7.69% 7.60% 7.49% 1300 7.86% 7.79% 7.73% 7.67% 7.58% 7.46% 1400 7.86% 7.79% 7.72% 7.67% 7.57% 7.46% 1500 7.87% 7.80% 7.73% 7.68% 7.59% 7.48% 1600 7.87% 7.81% 7.74% 7.69% 7.60% 7.48% 1715 7.85% 7.79% 7.71% 7.66% 7.57% 7.46% (C1osing Mar 19) 1715 7.81% 7.73% 7.66% 7.59% 7.49% 7.38% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.4575/62.4675 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com