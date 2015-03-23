Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.44% 06.44% 06.44% (Mar 20) 1000 04.50/06.00 03.50/04.50 01.00/01.50 06.56% 06.81% 05.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.00/09.00 54.00/56.00 92.00/94.00 133.50/135.50 1100 07.50/09.75 53.75/55.25 92.25/94.25 134.25/136.25 1200 07.75/08.75 54.00/56.00 92.50/94.50 134.50/136.50 1300 07.75/08.75 54.00/56.00 92.50/94.50 134.50/136.50 1400 07.50/09.50 54.00/56.00 92.50/94.50 134.50/136.50 1500 07.75/08.75 54.50/55.50 93.00/94.00 134.50/136.50 1600 07.75/08.75 54.00/56.00 92.50/94.50 134.50/136.50 1715 07.75/08.75 54.50/55.50 92.50/94.50 135.00/137.00 (C1osing Mar 20) 1715 09.25/10.25 55.25/56.75 93.25/94.75 134.50/136.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 174.00/176.00 214.50/216.50 254.50/256.50 294.00/296.00 1100 175.25/177.25 215.75/217.75 256.00/258.00 296.00/298.00 1200 175.50/177.50 216.00/218.00 256.50/258.50 296.00/298.00 1300 175.50/177.50 216.00/218.00 256.50/258.50 296.00/298.00 1400 175.50/177.50 216.50/218.50 256.50/258.50 296.00/298.00 1500 175.50/177.50 216.00/218.00 256.00/258.00 295.50/297.50 1600 175.50/177.50 215.50/217.50 255.50/257.50 295.00/297.00 1715 176.00/178.00 217.00/219.00 257.50/259.50 297.00/299.00 (C1osing Mar 20) 1715 175.00/177.00 215.00/217.00 255.00/257.00 294.50/296.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 332.50/334.50 371.00/373.00 406.50/408.50 441.50/443.50 1100 335.50/337.50 373.00/375.00 408.50/410.50 443.50/445.50 1200 334.50/336.50 373.00/375.00 408.50/410.50 443.50/445.50 1300 334.50/336.50 373.00/375.00 408.50/410.50 443.50/445.50 1400 334.50/336.50 373.00/375.00 408.25/410.25 443.00/445.00 1500 334.00/336.00 372.00/374.00 407.50/409.50 442.50/444.50 1600 333.50/335.50 372.00/374.00 407.50/409.50 442.50/444.50 1715 336.00/338.00 374.50/376.50 410.00/412.00 445.00/447.00 (C1osing Mar 20) 1715 333.00/335.00 371.00/373.00 406.25/408.25 441.00/443.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.94% 8.42% 8.15% 8.02% 7.95% 7.92% 1100 8.86% 8.43% 8.19% 8.08% 8.00% 7.97% 1200 8.94% 8.46% 8.21% 8.09% 8.01% 7.98% 1300 8.93% 8.46% 8.21% 8.09% 8.01% 7.98% 1400 8.94% 8.46% 8.21% 8.09% 8.02% 7.98% 1500 8.94% 8.46% 8.21% 8.09% 8.01% 7.97% 1600 8.93% 8.46% 8.21% 8.09% 7.99% 7.95% 1715 8.94% 8.46% 8.24% 8.12% 8.05% 8.02% (C1osing Mar 20) 1715 8.81% 8.35% 8.11% 7.99% 7.90% 7.88% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.89% 7.82% 7.76% 7.71% 7.61% 7.50% 1100 7.95% 7.88% 7.80% 7.75% 7.65% 7.53% 1200 7.95% 7.87% 7.81% 7.75% 7.65% 7.53% 1300 7.95% 7.87% 7.80% 7.75% 7.65% 7.53% 1400 7.95% 7.87% 7.80% 7.74% 7.64% 7.52% 1500 7.94% 7.86% 7.78% 7.73% 7.63% 7.52% 1600 7.92% 7.84% 7.78% 7.73% 7.63% 7.51% 1715 7.98% 7.91% 7.84% 7.78% 7.68% 7.56% (C1osing Mar 20) 1715 7.85% 7.79% 7.71% 7.66% 7.57% 7.46% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.2675/62.2775 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com