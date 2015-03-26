Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.20 01.00/01.60 01.00/01.60 05.86% 05.86% 05.86% (Mar 24) 1000 02.00/03.20 01.00/01.60 01.00/01.60 05.87% 05.87% 05.87% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 05.00/06.50 52.75/54.75 93.00/95.00 137.50/139.50 1100 05.25/06.25 53.25/54.70 93.75/95.20 138.00/140.00 1200 04.50/06.00 52.50/54.50 92.50/94.50 136.50/138.50 1300 05.00/06.00 52.50/54.50 92.50/94.50 136.50/138.50 1400 05.00/06.00 53.50/54.50 93.50/95.00 137.50/139.50 1500 05.25/06.25 53.50/54.50 93.50/95.00 137.50/139.50 1600 05.00/06.00 53.00/54.50 93.00/95.00 136.50/138.50 1715 05.00/06.00 53.00/55.50 93.00/95.00 137.00/139.00 (C1osing Mar 24) 1715 06.00/07.50 53.50/55.50 94.00/96.00 138.50/140.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 180.50/182.50 223.00/225.00 264.00/266.00 304.50/306.50 1100 181.00/183.00 224.00/226.00 265.00/267.00 305.50/307.00 1200 178.50/180.50 220.00/222.00 261.00/263.00 301.00/303.00 1300 178.50/180.50 220.00/222.00 261.00/263.00 301.00/303.00 1400 179.50/181.50 221.50/223.50 262.50/264.50 303.00/305.00 1500 179.50/181.50 221.50/223.50 262.50/264.50 302.50/304.50 1600 178.50/180.50 219.75/221.75 260.25/262.25 300.00/302.00 1715 179.50/181.50 221.50/223.50 262.50/264.50 303.00/305.00 (C1osing Mar 24) 1715 181.50/183.50 223.50/225.50 264.50/266.50 305.00/307.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 344.50/346.50 384.50/386.50 421.50/423.50 457.50/459.50 1100 345.50/347.50 385.50/387.00 422.50/424.00 458.50/460.00 1200 340.50/342.50 379.50/381.50 415.50/417.50 451.00/453.00 1300 341.00/343.00 380.50/382.50 416.50/418.50 452.50/454.50 1400 343.00/345.00 382.00/384.00 418.00/420.00 454.00/456.00 1500 342.50/344.50 382.00/384.00 418.00/420.00 454.00/456.00 1600 339.25/341.25 378.00/380.00 414.00/416.00 449.50/451.50 1715 343.00/345.00 382.00/384.00 418.00/420.00 453.50/455.50 (C1osing Mar 24) 1715 345.00/347.00 384.50/386.50 421.00/423.00 457.00/459.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.25% 8.76% 8.55% 8.45% 8.37% 8.31% 1100 9.29% 8.80% 8.58% 8.47% 8.40% 8.34% 1200 9.19% 8.71% 8.48% 8.35% 8.25% 8.20% 1300 9.20% 8.71% 8.48% 8.36% 8.26% 8.21% 1400 9.29% 8.79% 8.55% 8.41% 8.31% 8.26% 1500 9.29% 8.78% 8.54% 8.41% 8.31% 8.26% 1600 9.23% 8.74% 8.47% 8.34% 8.23% 8.17% 1715 9.28% 8.76% 8.51% 8.40% 8.31% 8.25% (C1osing Mar 24) 1715 9.11% 8.73% 8.53% 8.43% 8.34% 8.28% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.25% 8.17% 8.10% 8.04% 7.92% 7.81% 1100 8.27% 8.19% 8.12% 8.05% 7.94% 7.82% 1200 8.15% 8.07% 7.99% 7.92% 7.81% 7.70% 1300 8.16% 8.08% 8.01% 7.94% 7.84% 7.73% 1400 8.21% 8.13% 8.05% 7.97% 7.86% 7.75% 1500 8.20% 8.12% 8.05% 7.97% 7.86% 7.75% 1600 8.11% 8.03% 7.95% 7.88% 7.77% 7.67% 1715 8.21% 8.13% 8.05% 7.97% 7.85% 7.74% (C1osing Mar 24) 1715 8.23% 8.15% 8.08% 8.01% 7.91% 7.78% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.3250/62.3350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com