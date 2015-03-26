Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.60/06.10 01.10/01.60 03.50/04.50 06.70% 06.41% 06.80% (Mar 25) 1000 02.00/03.20 01.00/01.60 01.00/01.60 05.86% 05.86% 05.86% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.00/02.00 49.00/51.00 88.50/90.50 132.00/134.00 1100 01.00/02.00 49.50/51.50 89.50/91.50 132.50/134.50 1200 01.00/01.50 50.00/52.00 90.00/92.00 133.00/135.00 1300 01.00/01.50 49.50/51.50 89.50/91.50 132.50/134.50 1400 00.75/01.75 50.00/52.00 90.00/92.00 133.00/135.00 1500 00.50/01.50 49.00/51.00 89.00/91.00 132.00/134.00 1600 01.00/01.50 49.50/51.50 89.50/91.50 132.50/134.50 1715 01.00/02.00 50.00/51.50 90.00/91.50 132.50/134.50 (C1osing Mar 25) 1715 05.00/06.00 53.00/55.50 93.00/95.00 137.00/139.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 173.50/175.50 215.00/217.00 255.50/257.50 295.00/297.00 1100 174.00/176.00 215.00/217.00 255.50/257.50 295.00/297.00 1200 174.50/176.50 215.50/217.50 256.00/258.00 296.00/298.00 1300 174.00/176.00 215.00/217.00 255.50/257.50 295.50/297.50 1400 174.50/176.50 216.00/218.00 256.00/258.00 296.00/298.00 1500 173.50/175.50 214.50/216.50 255.00/257.00 295.00/297.00 1600 174.00/176.00 215.00/217.00 255.50/257.50 295.00/297.00 1715 174.00/176.00 215.00/217.00 255.50/257.50 295.00/297.00 (C1osing Mar 25) 1715 179.50/181.50 221.50/223.50 262.50/264.50 303.00/305.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 334.50/336.50 373.50/375.50 409.00/411.00 444.50/446.50 1100 334.00/336.00 372.50/374.50 408.00/410.00 443.50/445.50 1200 335.00/337.00 373.50/375.50 409.00/411.00 444.50/446.50 1300 334.50/336.50 373.00/375.00 408.50/410.50 444.00/446.00 1400 335.00/337.00 374.00/376.00 409.50/411.50 445.00/447.00 1500 334.00/336.00 372.50/374.50 408.00/410.00 443.50/445.50 1600 333.50/335.50 372.00/374.00 407.50/409.50 443.00/445.00 1715 333.50/335.50 372.00/374.00 407.50/409.50 443.00/445.00 (C1osing Mar 25) 1715 343.00/345.00 382.00/384.00 418.00/420.00 453.50/455.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.40% 8.69% 8.42% 8.27% 8.17% 8.12% 1100 9.48% 8.78% 8.45% 8.29% 8.16% 8.11% 1200 9.58% 8.83% 8.48% 8.31% 8.19% 8.14% 1300 9.49% 8.79% 8.46% 8.30% 8.17% 8.12% 1400 9.60% 8.85% 8.50% 8.33% 8.22% 8.15% 1500 9.39% 8.73% 8.42% 8.26% 8.15% 8.10% 1600 9.49% 8.78% 8.45% 8.29% 8.17% 8.12% 1715 9.53% 8.81% 8.45% 8.29% 8.17% 8.12% (C1osing Mar 25) 1715 9.28% 8.76% 8.51% 8.40% 8.31% 8.25% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.06% 7.98% 7.91% 7.83% 7.73% 7.62% 1100 8.05% 7.96% 7.88% 7.81% 7.70% 7.59% 1200 8.08% 7.99% 7.91% 7.83% 7.72% 7.61% 1300 8.07% 7.98% 7.90% 7.82% 7.72% 7.61% 1400 8.10% 8.00% 7.93% 7.85% 7.74% 7.63% 1500 8.05% 7.96% 7.88% 7.81% 7.70% 7.59% 1600 8.05% 7.95% 7.87% 7.80% 7.69% 7.59% 1715 8.06% 7.95% 7.87% 7.80% 7.70% 7.59% (C1osing Mar 25) 1715 8.21% 8.13% 8.05% 7.97% 7.85% 7.74% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.6700/62.6800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com