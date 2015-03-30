Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.75/05.75 03.50/04.25 01.25/01.50 06.92% 06.80% 07.28% (Mar 26) 1000 04.60/06.10 01.10/01.60 03.50/04.50 06.70% 06.41% 06.80% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 49.50/50.50 89.50/90.50 132.25/133.25 173.50/175.50 1100 49.75/51.75 90.00/92.00 133.00/135.00 174.50/176.50 1200 49.50/51.50 89.50/91.50 132.00/134.00 173.50/175.50 1300 49.25/51.25 89.00/91.00 131.50/133.50 172.50/174.50 1400 49.50/50.00 89.50/91.50 132.00/134.00 173.00/175.00 1500 50.00/52.00 89.00/91.00 131.50/133.50 172.50/174.50 1600 50.00/52.00 89.00/91.00 131.50/133.50 173.00/175.00 1715 49.50/51.50 89.25/91.25 131.50/133.50 172.50/174.50 (C1osing Mar 26) 1715 50.00/51.50 90.00/91.50 132.50/134.50 174.00/176.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 215.00/217.00 255.50/257.50 295.00/297.00 334.00/336.00 1100 216.00/218.00 256.50/258.50 296.00/298.00 335.25/337.25 1200 214.50/216.50 255.00/257.00 294.50/296.50 333.00/335.00 1300 213.00/215.00 253.00/255.00 291.50/293.50 329.50/331.50 1400 213.50/215.50 253.50/255.50 292.00/294.00 330.00/332.00 1500 213.00/215.00 253.00/255.00 291.50/293.50 329.50/331.50 1600 213.50/215.50 253.50/255.50 292.00/294.00 330.00/332.00 1715 213.50/215.50 253.50/255.50 292.00/294.00 330.00/332.00 (C1osing Mar 26) 1715 215.00/217.00 255.50/257.50 295.00/297.00 333.50/335.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 372.50/374.50 408.00/410.00 443.50/445.50 477.00/479.00 1100 374.00/376.00 410.00/412.00 445.50/447.50 479.50/481.50 1200 371.50/373.50 407.00/409.00 442.50/444.50 476.50/478.50 1300 367.50/369.50 402.50/404.50 437.50/439.50 471.50/473.50 1400 368.00/370.00 403.00/405.00 438.00/440.00 472.00/474.00 1500 367.00/369.00 402.00/404.00 437.00/439.00 471.00/473.00 1600 367.50/369.50 402.50/404.50 437.50/439.50 471.50/473.50 1715 367.50/369.50 402.50/404.50 438.00/440.00 472.00/474.00 (C1osing Mar 26) 1715 372.00/374.00 407.50/409.50 443.00/445.00 01.00/02.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.71% 8.89% 8.50% 8.34% 8.23% 8.17% 1100 9.86% 8.99% 8.58% 8.38% 8.26% 8.20% 1200 9.82% 8.95% 8.52% 8.34% 8.21% 8.16% 1300 9.77% 8.89% 8.49% 8.29% 8.16% 8.09% 1400 9.68% 8.95% 8.53% 8.32% 8.18% 8.11% 1500 9.91% 8.89% 8.49% 8.29% 8.15% 8.09% 1600 9.93% 8.91% 8.50% 8.33% 8.19% 8.12% 1715 9.84% 8.95% 8.51% 8.32% 8.20% 8.13% (C1osing Mar 26) 1715 9.53% 8.81% 8.45% 8.29% 8.17% 8.12% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.10% 8.00% 7.92% 7.84% 7.73% 7.61% 1100 8.12% 8.03% 7.95% 7.88% 7.77% 7.65% 1200 8.09% 7.98% 7.90% 7.83% 7.72% 7.61% 1300 8.01% 7.90% 7.81% 7.74% 7.63% 7.53% 1400 8.03% 7.91% 7.83% 7.75% 7.65% 7.54% 1500 8.01% 7.90% 7.80% 7.73% 7.62% 7.52% 1600 8.03% 7.92% 7.82% 7.75% 7.64% 7.54% 1715 8.04% 7.93% 7.84% 7.76% 7.66% 7.56% (C1osing Mar 26) 1715 8.06% 7.95% 7.87% 7.80% 7.70% 7.59% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.4100/62.4200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com