Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 15.20/17.70 01.20/01.70 14.00/16.00 12.66% 07.00% 13.61% (Mar 27) 1000 04.75/05.75 03.50/04.25 01.25/01.50 06.92% 06.80% 07.28% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 32.75/34.75 72.00/74.00 114.00/116.00 154.50/156.50 1100 32.50/34.50 73.00/75.00 115.00/117.00 155.50/157.50 1200 33.50/34.50 73.00/74.00 115.00/116.00 155.00/157.00 1300 33.00/34.50 72.50/74.50 114.00/116.00 154.50/156.50 1400 33.00/35.00 72.50/74.50 114.50/116.50 155.00/157.00 1500 33.00/35.00 72.50/74.50 114.50/116.50 155.00/157.00 1600 33.00/35.00 73.00/75.00 115.00/117.00 155.50/157.50 1715 33.00/35.00 73.00/75.00 115.00/117.00 155.50/157.50 (C1osing Mar 27) 1715 49.50/51.50 89.25/91.25 131.50/133.50 172.50/174.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 195.00/197.00 234.50/236.50 272.50/274.50 310.50/312.50 1100 195.75/197.75 235.00/237.00 273.50/275.50 311.25/313.25 1200 195.50/197.50 234.50/236.50 272.50/274.50 310.50/312.50 1300 194.50/196.50 233.50/235.50 271.50/273.50 309.50/311.50 1400 195.50/197.50 234.50/236.50 273.00/275.00 311.00/313.00 1500 195.50/197.50 235.00/237.00 273.00/275.00 311.00/313.00 1600 196.00/198.00 235.50/237.50 274.00/276.00 312.00/314.00 1715 196.00/198.00 235.50/237.50 274.00/276.00 312.00/314.00 (C1osing Mar 27) 1715 213.50/215.50 253.50/255.50 292.00/294.00 330.00/332.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 348.00/350.00 382.50/384.50 417.00/419.00 450.50/452.50 1100 348.50/350.50 383.50/385.50 418.50/420.50 452.00/454.00 1200 348.00/350.00 383.00/385.00 418.00/420.00 451.50/453.50 1300 347.00/349.00 381.50/383.50 416.50/418.50 450.00/452.00 1400 348.50/350.50 383.00/385.00 418.00/420.00 451.50/453.50 1500 348.50/350.50 383.00/385.00 418.00/420.00 451.50/453.50 1600 349.50/351.50 384.50/386.50 419.50/421.50 453.00/455.00 1715 349.50/351.50 384.50/386.50 419.50/421.50 453.00/455.00 (C1osing Mar 27) 1715 367.50/369.50 402.50/404.50 438.00/440.00 472.00/474.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.14% 7.97% 7.87% 7.81% 7.77% 7.75% 1100 8.14% 8.06% 7.93% 7.85% 7.79% 7.76% 1200 8.19% 8.01% 7.90% 7.83% 7.78% 7.74% 1300 8.15% 8.00% 7.87% 7.80% 7.74% 7.71% 1400 8.19% 8.01% 7.90% 7.83% 7.78% 7.74% 1500 8.19% 8.01% 7.90% 7.82% 7.78% 7.76% 1600 8.21% 8.06% 7.93% 7.85% 7.80% 7.78% 1715 8.21% 8.05% 7.93% 7.84% 7.80% 7.77% (C1osing Mar 27) 1715 9.84% 8.95% 8.51% 8.32% 8.20% 8.13% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.69% 7.62% 7.55% 7.47% 7.39% 7.31% 1100 7.71% 7.63% 7.56% 7.49% 7.41% 7.33% 1200 7.68% 7.61% 7.55% 7.48% 7.40% 7.32% 1300 7.65% 7.59% 7.53% 7.45% 7.37% 7.30% 1400 7.69% 7.62% 7.56% 7.48% 7.40% 7.32% 1500 7.69% 7.62% 7.56% 7.48% 7.40% 7.32% 1600 7.72% 7.65% 7.58% 7.51% 7.43% 7.35% 1715 7.72% 7.64% 7.58% 7.50% 7.42% 7.34% (C1osing Mar 27) 1715 8.04% 7.93% 7.84% 7.76% 7.66% 7.56% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.6700/62.6800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com