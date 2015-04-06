Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 15.00/20.00 14.00/19.00 01.00/02.00 12.49% 13.60% 05.83% (Mar 30) 1000 15.20/17.70 01.20/01.70 14.00/16.00 12.66% 07.00% 13.61% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 31.00/33.00 70.50/72.50 112.50/114.50 153.00/155.00 1100 31.00/33.00 70.50/72.50 112.50/114.50 153.00/155.00 1200 31.00/33.00 70.50/72.50 112.50/114.50 152.50/154.50 1300 31.25/32.25 70.50/71.50 111.50/113.50 151.50/153.50 1400 31.25/32.25 70.50/71.50 112.00/113.00 151.50/153.50 1500 30.75/32.75 70.25/72.25 111.75/113.75 151.75/153.75 1600 30.50/32.50 70.00/72.00 111.50/113.50 152.00/154.00 1715 30.50/32.50 70.00/72.00 112.00/114.00 152.50/154.50 (C1osing Mar 30) 1715 33.00/35.00 73.00/75.00 115.00/117.00 155.50/157.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 193.50/195.50 232.50/234.50 270.50/272.50 308.00/310.00 1100 193.50/195.50 232.50/234.50 271.00/273.00 308.50/310.50 1200 192.50/194.50 231.50/233.50 269.50/271.50 307.00/309.00 1300 191.50/193.50 230.50/232.50 268.00/270.00 305.00/307.00 1400 191.50/193.50 230.50/232.50 268.00/270.00 305.00/307.00 1500 191.75/193.75 230.25/232.25 268.25/270.25 305.75/307.75 1600 192.00/194.00 231.00/233.00 268.50/270.50 305.50/307.50 1715 193.00/195.00 232.00/234.00 270.00/272.00 307.00/309.00 (C1osing Mar 30) 1715 196.00/198.00 235.50/237.50 274.00/276.00 312.00/314.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 345.50/347.50 380.00/382.00 415.00/417.00 448.50/450.50 1100 346.00/348.00 380.50/382.50 415.50/417.50 449.00/451.00 1200 344.00/346.00 378.50/380.50 413.50/415.50 447.00/449.00 1300 342.00/344.00 376.50/378.50 411.00/413.00 444.00/446.00 1400 342.00/344.00 376.00/378.00 410.50/412.50 443.50/445.50 1500 342.75/344.75 376.25/378.25 410.75/412.75 443.75/445.75 1600 342.50/344.50 376.50/378.50 411.00/413.00 444.00/446.00 1715 344.50/346.50 378.50/380.50 413.00/415.00 446.00/448.00 (C1osing Mar 30) 1715 349.50/351.50 384.50/386.50 419.50/421.50 453.00/455.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.07% 7.95% 7.85% 7.79% 7.75% 7.72% 1100 8.07% 7.95% 7.85% 7.79% 7.75% 7.72% 1200 8.07% 7.96% 7.85% 7.77% 7.72% 7.69% 1300 8.01% 7.90% 7.79% 7.72% 7.68% 7.65% 1400 8.01% 7.90% 7.79% 7.72% 7.68% 7.66% 1500 8.03% 7.92% 7.81% 7.74% 7.69% 7.65% 1600 7.98% 7.90% 7.80% 7.75% 7.71% 7.68% 1715 7.99% 7.92% 7.84% 7.79% 7.75% 7.72% (C1osing Mar 30) 1715 8.21% 8.05% 7.93% 7.84% 7.80% 7.77% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.65% 7.58% 7.52% 7.45% 7.37% 7.29% 1100 7.66% 7.59% 7.53% 7.45% 7.37% 7.30% 1200 7.63% 7.56% 7.49% 7.42% 7.34% 7.27% 1300 7.58% 7.51% 7.45% 7.38% 7.30% 7.22% 1400 7.58% 7.51% 7.45% 7.37% 7.29% 7.22% 1500 7.60% 7.53% 7.46% 7.38% 7.30% 7.22% 1600 7.60% 7.53% 7.46% 7.39% 7.31% 7.23% 1715 7.65% 7.57% 7.51% 7.43% 7.35% 7.27% (C1osing Mar 30) 1715 7.72% 7.64% 7.58% 7.50% 7.42% 7.34% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.4950/62.5050 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com