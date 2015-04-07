Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.87% 05.87% 05.87% (Mar 31) 1000 15.00/20.00 14.00/19.00 01.00/02.00 12.49% 13.60% 05.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.00/31.00 69.75/70.75 112.00/113.00 152.50/154.50 1100 29.25/30.75 69.00/71.00 111.50/113.50 152.50/154.50 1200 29.50/31.50 69.00/71.00 112.00/114.00 154.00/156.00 1300 29.50/31.50 69.75/71.50 113.00/115.00 154.50/156.50 1400 29.75/31.75 69.50/71.50 112.50/114.50 154.50/156.50 1500 30.00/31.50 69.50/71.50 112.50/114.50 154.50/156.50 1600 30.00/31.50 70.00/72.00 113.00/115.00 155.00/157.00 1715 30.00/32.00 70.00/72.00 113.00/115.00 155.00/157.00 (C1osing Mar 31) 1715 30.50/32.50 70.00/72.00 112.00/114.00 152.50/154.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 193.00/195.00 232.50/234.50 271.00/273.00 309.00/311.00 1100 193.50/195.50 234.00/236.00 273.00/275.00 311.00/313.00 1200 195.00/197.00 235.50/237.50 275.00/277.00 313.00/315.00 1300 196.00/198.00 236.50/238.50 276.50/278.50 315.25/317.25 1400 195.50/197.50 236.00/238.00 276.00/278.00 314.00/316.00 1500 196.00/198.00 237.00/239.00 277.00/279.00 315.00/317.00 1600 196.50/198.50 237.00/239.00 277.00/279.00 315.50/317.50 1715 196.50/198.50 237.50/239.50 278.00/280.00 316.50/318.50 (C1osing Mar 31) 1715 193.00/195.00 232.00/234.00 270.00/272.00 307.00/309.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 347.00/349.00 381.50/383.50 416.50/418.50 449.50/451.50 1100 349.00/351.00 384.00/386.00 419.00/421.00 452.50/454.50 1200 351.00/353.00 386.00/388.00 421.50/423.50 455.00/457.00 1300 353.50/355.50 388.50/390.50 424.00/426.00 457.50/459.50 1400 352.50/354.50 388.00/390.00 423.50/425.50 457.00/459.00 1500 353.50/355.50 388.50/390.50 424.50/426.50 458.00/460.00 1600 353.50/355.50 389.00/391.00 424.50/426.50 458.00/460.00 1715 355.00/357.00 390.50/392.50 426.50/428.50 460.50/462.50 (C1osing Mar 31) 1715 344.50/346.50 378.50/380.50 413.00/415.00 446.00/448.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.11% 8.03% 7.94% 7.89% 7.85% 7.82% 1100 8.03% 8.02% 7.94% 7.90% 7.88% 7.87% 1200 8.10% 8.03% 7.99% 7.97% 7.94% 7.93% 1300 8.13% 8.10% 8.05% 8.00% 7.97% 7.92% 1400 8.16% 8.08% 8.02% 7.99% 7.95% 7.94% 1500 8.16% 8.08% 8.02% 8.00% 7.98% 7.98% 1600 8.19% 8.12% 8.05% 8.02% 7.99% 7.97% 1715 8.22% 8.12% 8.05% 8.02% 8.00% 8.00% (C1osing Mar 31) 1715 7.99% 7.92% 7.84% 7.79% 7.75% 7.72% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.76% 7.69% 7.63% 7.55% 7.47% 7.38% 1100 7.82% 7.75% 7.68% 7.61% 7.51% 7.43% 1200 7.87% 7.79% 7.72% 7.65% 7.56% 7.47% 1300 7.92% 7.85% 7.77% 7.69% 7.60% 7.51% 1400 7.90% 7.82% 7.76% 7.68% 7.59% 7.50% 1500 7.93% 7.84% 7.77% 7.69% 7.61% 7.51% 1600 7.93% 7.85% 7.77% 7.70% 7.60% 7.51% 1715 7.96% 7.88% 7.81% 7.73% 7.64% 7.55% (C1osing Mar 31) 1715 7.65% 7.57% 7.51% 7.43% 7.35% 7.27% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.1800/62.1900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com